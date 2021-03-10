 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Cop: "Well, that definitely identifies you"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Followup, Collier County, Florida, Sheriff, Demecio Lopez, Controlled Substances Act, Filling station, Pine Ridge, Collier County, Florida, Cannabis, Fuel dispenser  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in every other part of the world:


Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, he's stoned. We can spot our own.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dank Gummies" ... containing 500 mg of THC...
[and] "Medicated Nerds ropes" that contained 400 mg of THC per rope.

The Good Stuff. None of that 10mg crap.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah those dank gummies are the shiz!

Here's my routine next week for dinner: One gummy, some Halo, funyuns and a couple of plinys.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

give someone your car keys...... otherwise we could be posting about you
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Are you kidding? I'm in SF. I can get anything I want delivered to my house.

This place is an assisted living facility for millennials.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm in LA - just thought you maybe shouldn't be driving after the dummies & pliny's.....
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

What's a shoebox beside a freeway cost, and how much does carework pay?

/only slightly joking, but very jealous.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Dank Gummies. Yes, that's my name...It's Danish."
 
moosealope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Strange.  He doesn't look stoned.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
his car wouldn't start, even though the keys were not in the ignition at the time.

Thats...a reason.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sounds like the arresting officers destroyed some evidence before writing the police report that TFA is based on.
 
Me and Nyu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, at least he seems happy
 
billstewart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

He's in SF. You'd lose your parking spot if you did go driving, nowhere open to drive to, MUNI goes to the Park, and unlike LA you really can walk to lots of yummy food, like wheeling down to the cafeteria in an assisted living place.  Story checks out.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

He looks like a mellow Charles Manson.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mike Love?
 
frostus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
