(Click Orlando)   Ticket to be dismissed for driver who swerved to avoid couch on Florida interstate, no doubt relieving their fears that they'd end up facing the chair   (clickorlando.com) divider line
33
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA fails to mention whether the driver of the truck that failed to secure their load faced any repercussions.

Other than losing that sweet-ass pleather couch on I-95...
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been a DeCovid donor.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: TFA fails to mention whether the driver of the truck that failed to secure their load faced any repercussions.

Other than losing that sweet-ass pleather couch on I-95...


Everything I've read has left that out. I think Couch Guy got off scott free for having an unsecured load. Although, by reading the stories I've read, it almost seems plausible that he would have gotten a medal or something. Florida is a farked up place.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"FHP is working with the courts to have the citation dismissed after supervisors conducted a meeting in reference to this incident and a decision was made that the citation had been issued in error," Reyes told the newspaper. "Thus, recommendation of dismissal seem reasonable."

Uh, the politicians are telling us to fix this as it's making the state and our department look bad, the overzealous officer who issued the ticket, and the system that incentivized him to write will not change in any way shape or form. We will not be instituting any training programs or altering our official or unofficial ticket quotas.
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the upvote, dammit
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subby.
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mellotiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like those before me, I wonder (doubtfully) if the truck driver received a citation for improperly secured load. I also wonder what violation the ticket was written for. I'm guessing something like "unsafe operation of a vehicle". Finally, I wonder how big a piece of shiat you have to be to watch someone flip their vehicle and think "I better write them a ticket to teach them a lesson!" because, in your opinion, they weren't adhering to a recommendation.

What a Dick Bag.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now ticket the trooper for being a tactless douchebag.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question of timelines comes to mind. I understand the timelines of writing tickets when you catch bad behavior, but after an accident it's simply not important.
At that point wouldn't it be better for a detective to review the facts the officers collect at the scene and any other evidence and then issue a citation if necessary? It sure would stop a lot of problems.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortly after I moved to the SF Bay Area, we saw several pieces of furniture by the sides of the highways, and there was a billboard near work with an add for a local radio station's morning show saying "We're not part of the conspiracy to leave furniture on Bay Area highways, we just report about them."
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, in Florida it is recommended to have at least a two-vehicle length between your vehicle and the vehicles in front of you because that way you have enough time

Unless the vehicle is a semi with a 53' trailer, you're still too close.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.


A: There is ZERO excuse for an unsecured load.
B: Something like a couch will bounce all over the road, and when it comes to rest, if it's in the middle of the road, you still have a sudden obstruction to deal with in the middle of the road while traffic is doing 75 mph.

This ticket should never have been written, period.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couch owner drove away. No one to cite.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the ticket was for failure to control. You can't write a ticket for following too closely if the cop didn't see the initial incident, it's all guesswork, but you can obviously say that someone failed to control their vehicle when it's a wreck on the side of the road.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Geotpf: The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.

A: There is ZERO excuse for an unsecured load.
B: Something like a couch will bounce all over the road, and when it comes to rest, if it's in the middle of the road, you still have a sudden obstruction to deal with in the middle of the road while traffic is doing 75 mph.

This ticket should never have been written, period.


Oh, I absolutely agree that the truck driver should have been ticketed as well.  Just that this ticket (depending on the exact circumstances) is as an automatic fail as it first appears.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.


No. It's a hazard. ON THE ROAD. Do you think you can just phase through it if you're following far enough? You have to leave your lane if there is a couch in it, regardless of how close you were to the vehicle. That's called 'swerving'. 'Driving too fast for the conditions'? What condition? The one where there's suddenly a couch in the middle of the freeway? Yeah, that's usually a BS ticket anyway, for exactly this reason.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was no couch, it was one of Jennifer's convertables!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.

No. It's a hazard. ON THE ROAD. Do you think you can just phase through it if you're following far enough? You have to leave your lane if there is a couch in it, regardless of how close you were to the vehicle. That's called 'swerving'. 'Driving too fast for the conditions'? What condition? The one where there's suddenly a couch in the middle of the freeway? Yeah, that's usually a BS ticket anyway, for exactly this reason.


If you aren't following too closely and are not driving too fast for conditions (which includes consideration of how far in front of you you can see), then you have time to slow down and move over in a safe and controlled manner.

Swerving is the un-controlled (or barely controlled) panic reaction of a poorly-prepared driver.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.


This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. And on Fark, that's quite something.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Mikey1969: Geotpf: The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.

A: There is ZERO excuse for an unsecured load.
B: Something like a couch will bounce all over the road, and when it comes to rest, if it's in the middle of the road, you still have a sudden obstruction to deal with in the middle of the road while traffic is doing 75 mph.

This ticket should never have been written, period.

Oh, I absolutely agree that the truck driver should have been ticketed as well.  Just that this ticket (depending on the exact circumstances) is as an automatic fail as it first appears.


Once on the freeway, the vehicle in front of me lost a mattress. Being in a Jeep, I ran right over it, and continued on my way. The rest of the cars still had to avoid that mattress.

The good news here is that someone at least had a moment of clarity.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: Mikey1969: wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.

No. It's a hazard. ON THE ROAD. Do you think you can just phase through it if you're following far enough? You have to leave your lane if there is a couch in it, regardless of how close you were to the vehicle. That's called 'swerving'. 'Driving too fast for the conditions'? What condition? The one where there's suddenly a couch in the middle of the freeway? Yeah, that's usually a BS ticket anyway, for exactly this reason.

If you aren't following too closely and are not driving too fast for conditions (which includes consideration of how far in front of you you can see), then you have time to slow down and move over in a safe and controlled manner.

Swerving is the un-controlled (or barely controlled) panic reaction of a poorly-prepared driver.


LooksLikeWeGotABadAss.jpg
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Mikey1969: Geotpf: The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.

A: There is ZERO excuse for an unsecured load.
B: Something like a couch will bounce all over the road, and when it comes to rest, if it's in the middle of the road, you still have a sudden obstruction to deal with in the middle of the road while traffic is doing 75 mph.

This ticket should never have been written, period.

Oh, I absolutely agree that the truck driver should have been ticketed as well.  Just that this ticket (depending on the exact circumstances) is as an automatic fail as it first appears.


is less of an automatic fail than it first appears.

/I type faster than my brain sometimes
 
penguinopus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The ticket was basically for following too closely, which is a legit thing (that everybody does).

If the car ahead of you slams on it's brakes, and you can't avoid rear ending it, you are following too closely.  This is basically the same thing.

Of course, in the real world, if you keep that much distance between you and the car ahead of you, somebody else will jump into the gap and then you have to back off from that person, then somebody else jumps in the gap and you have to back off, etc., and eventually you are driving 20 MPH on the freeway as you let everybody on the planet cut in front of you.


That doesn't happen to me and I maintain a 3-second distance. (I.e. I can count one-thousand one to three before my car reaches the same point where the car in front was.) Yes, occasionally someone will fill the gap and I'll let off the gas a little to create a new gap. I'm secure enough in my manhood not to be bothered by that. But there just aren't enough cars on the road for people to constantly be overtaking me and filling that gap. No, not even in rush hour. And there's generally no reason for them to cut in front of me since my lane isn't moving any faster than theirs. I've tested this technique exhaustively for over 30 years in suburban and metro areas in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Boston (yes, Boston), Chicago, and Kansas City. It works.

Now maybe if the rest of you clowns start driving responsibly, it'll stop working. Who knows? Maybe I'm leveraging everyone else's stupidity to keep myself safe.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. And on Fark, that's quite something.


Spoken like someone who routinely follows too closely and/or drives too fast for conditions.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. And on Fark, that's quite something.


Here is an example of typical driver's ed style regulations here:

safelite.comView Full Size


If you are 243 feet away from the car in front of you, you will have plenty of time to stop or avoid a mattress falling off a pickup ahead of you (at 55 MPH; farther away if going faster).

Now, in the real world, nobody leaves a gap that large in anything other than very light traffic.  But if you aren't that far away, and you rear end the car in front of you (or something that fell off it), legally it is your fault.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Good. Now ticket the trooper for being a tactless douchebag.


Tact evasion?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

penguinopus: Smelly Pirate Hooker: wage0048: If you have to swerve to avoid a hazard on the road, it means you were either
1) driving too fast for conditions or
2) following too closely.

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. And on Fark, that's quite something.

Spoken like someone who routinely follows too closely and/or drives too fast for conditions.


And you sound like you're probably a terrible farking driver. It's always the "speed regulators" and other dipshiats like that who make all-encompassing pronouncements about how if you ever have to swerve to avoid something, YOU'RE at fault, no matter what.

It makes no goddam sense and ignores real-world driving conditions, esp. highway driving. People like you are almost as much of a danger on the roads as the assholes who throw a couch in the back of a truck and don't bother securing it to make sure it doesn't fall out and bounce across the highway and create a traffic hazard.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Now, in the real world, nobody leaves a gap that large in anything other than very light traffic.


Yes, that's right, in the real world. Where the rest of us drive.

If you've never had to dodge a goddam couch while driving down the highway, not sure why you think your chart is relevant here. It's not. Couches, mattresses, plastic buckets, boxes of nails, gardening implements, all kinds of shiat goes flying off the backs of trucks and trailers. And how often do those people get cited? My guess is, not often.

If you've never had to swerve to avoid hitting anything like that at highway speed (coming to a complete stop in highway traffic is also dangerous, BTW), you're extremely fortunate.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"supervisors conducted a meeting in reference to this incident"

Seems like a lot of bureaucratic BS, coffee and donuts were used to save the person a $166 ticket.  Their insurance will still go up, if they had any.
 
