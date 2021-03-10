 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   The unemployment system is increasingly being defrauded by *checks article* those fugly puppets from that '80s "Land of Confusion" video   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Unemployment, Great Depression, Blake Hall, Identity theft, CEO of ID.me  
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, it's only $200 billion or so.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The number of times they link the url to this Id dot Me site in this article makes this read more like a press release than a news report
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the world we live in.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's just too many men, too many people making too many problems...
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It really is similar to what I saw in Iraq," Hall said

I think we should deal with unemployment fraud here before dealing with it in other countries.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's the enforcement mechanisms? You can't tell me that it would be impossible to track down these fraudsters when they have to give you enough information about themselves to send money through the banking system.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thats it then. Cancel it all and let the wealthy distribute it as they see fit. Let it trickle down.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lifeless: This is the world we live in.


OH OHHH OH
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Thats it then. Cancel it all and let the wealthy distribute it as they see fit. Let it trickle down.


Or you know, invest in more secure systems of authentication and verification so that funds get to those who need them?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Oh well, it's only $200 billion or so.


I'm in. Here's my digital doppelganger mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know if DeSantis is for it...it's complete crap.
 
Me and Nyu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well I'm no Valentino, but I wish girls would stop telling me I should wear a mask
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't there actually a TV show featuring those walking nightmares?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love that song and video as a kid but it wasn't until Disturbed re-made it that I realized how dark it was.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: You know if DeSantis is for it...it's complete crap.


If DeSantis was for anything you would call it crap.  Because, you irrationally hate the man and don't give a flying fark about good policy.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I had heard the phrase "uncanny valley," it would had brought Elvira to mind.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: If I had heard the phrase "uncanny valley," it would had brought Elvira to mind.


DERP.  If I had heard it in the 80s

I should know by now not to Fark before coffee.
 
