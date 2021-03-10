 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   ♪ If you're having Amtrak problems, I feel bad for ya, son, I sold 77 chainsaws and I didn't pay for a one ♪   (mynews13.com) divider line
14
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the work ethic. Just a touch misplaced.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 count, not 77?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, that's not what they mean by "side hustle".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda surprised this was only a one-man operation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

focusthis: 1 count, not 77?


Trying 77 separate counts would take farking forever - each would have to go through the whole process on it's individual merits/evidence/etc.  Not to mention 770 years is a bit hardcore for theft, even this kinda shiat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Quite the work ethic. Just a touch misplaced.


Strange that he didn't think* to expand his product line instead of depleting one specific inventory bracket.

/I'm guessing he got one for himself, neighbor asked where he could get one and was offered one and it snowballed from there
//as opposed to "what can I steal and how can I avoid being caught?"
/// *should have stopped all of my writing here.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: The Irresponsible Captain: Quite the work ethic. Just a touch misplaced.

Strange that he didn't think* to expand his product line instead of depleting one specific inventory bracket.

/I'm guessing he got one for himself, neighbor asked where he could get one and was offered one and it snowballed from there
//as opposed to "what can I steal and how can I avoid being caught?"
/// *should have stopped all of my writing here.


There were probably a shiatload of them sitting in storage and he thought he could unload a lot of them without anyone realizing.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing these weren't Husqvarna's, more than likely Stihl's.....
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A career in crime cut short.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did he carry them out in wheelbarrows?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigfire: A career in crime cut short.


Prison. What a buzzkill.
 
focusthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stihl beats hard labor.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the late 80s my buddy worked at a university bookstore which also sold computers. They put a sticker on the box when you paid at a back register, and you walked out with it.

Some coworker got ahold of the stickers, and had friends walk out with them. One day my buddy tells me he got questioned by police, along with everybody else. The guy gets arrested a couple days later with dozens of stolen computers in his apartment. My buddy said, "Once the police knew all those computers were missing, if it was me I would be calling up everybody I know and ask them if they want a free computer."

Stupid criminals...
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the guy made about $10,000 a year from stolen merchandise before he got busted. Doesn't really seem worth the trouble he's facing now.
 
