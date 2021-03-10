 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   In testimony to the genius of Soviet engineering, the remains of a Soviet submarine that was famous for killing crew members before being turned into a vodka bar and then sinking has managed to catch fire   (mynews13.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I built a second submarine. That sank into the swamp. So I built a third submarine. That burned down, fell over, and then sank into the swamp. But the FOURTH one stayed up. And that's what you're going to get. The strongest submarine in these parts.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a versatile piece of engineering.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristosub!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To really be an authentic Soviet experience, it would have to Chernobylize the neighborhood.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Sweden.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this Aug. 22, 2016 photo, the remnants of a Cold War-era Russian submarine, once used as a floating museum until it sank in 2007, sits rusting in the Providence river in Providence, R.I.

If there's a sub in that photo, Russian stealth technology is a lot more advanced than previously reported.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer that thing rusted so quick after it sunk. I assume there aren't too many of them left that aren't scrap metal.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theres a foxtrot at the San Diego maritime museum. It's mostly rust but if you get there quickly it might still be floating.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Quiznos keeps losing locations.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Can't wait for this to happen a second time to use this pic.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least the old Soviet sub that was filmed in both the xfiles and stargate is still afloat. And at the maritime  museum in San Diego (I forget the exact name)
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I would have liked to see Montana
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I would like to have seen that bar.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

One in Long Beach as well. Although now sold and supposed to be moved to some new location.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

There seem to be two torpedo tube door apertures and a rubber anti-sonar coating. Looks pretty submarine-y to me.

s7d2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It was fine when the Russians and the Finns had it. The problem seems to have been a leaky hatch fitted by the American museum, and taking out a who load of bulkheads may not have helped.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In its better days
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

That would be a challenge given the Juliett class was diesel-electric, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juliett​-​class_submarine.  I am not saying the Soviet era vessel couldn't accomplish the goal with a nuclear torpedo or cruise missile going astray, but it is unlikely they would leave one of those rolling around absent a massive quantity of vodak.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Soviet-era engineering is NOT required to obey the laws of physics when producing disasters.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just to be clear, the K-77 in the article never had any serious safety incidents while on duty (that we know about).  It was decommissioned around 1991-94, then sold off and turned into a vodka bar.

It was later used as part of the set of the film "The Widowmaker" which was a movie based on the K-19 (a different Russian submarine)

The K-77 then sunk and started on fire, mostly because it was basically abandoned.

The K-19 was the one that was famous in it's day for killing crew members.  Specifically an incident where the reactor coolant stopped working and they had to manually cool the reactor, subjecting themselves to lethal doses of radiation.

It went on to have a collision incident in 1969, and a major fire in 1972
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Things catch fire in Bikini Bottom all the time. And it rains. As for the pond, there are such things due to the mineral density of water so SBQP is not entirely weird, just weird enough that a quarter of the fans are adults.
 
