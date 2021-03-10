 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Marijuana sales reached a record high during pandemic, generating nearly a half a billion dollars in tax revenue for Washington State and possibly imperiling the state's strategic Funyon reserves   (kiro7.com)
258 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)



Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE CARS ― GOOD TIMES ROLL (1978)
Youtube 7BDBzgHXf64
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did my part.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funyons? Washington is where these are made:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, liquor store owners would kill for a 97% compliance rate at banning minors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Funyons? Washington is where these are made:

[Fark user image image 512x512]

Also, liquor store owners would kill for a 97% compliance rate at banning minors.


I agree....those are so much better.  And thankfully, my local gas station carries them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I did my part.


As did I.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of Responsibilityuns around
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Funyons? They aren't that great.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this all comes crashing down in thousands of overdose deaths and rampant violent crime, I'll be there to say 'I tolda so'.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funyons?
I'll stick with Dorito Land:
DethKlok's Dorito Land
Youtube cTJ-UCaWnP0
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: "I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...


Boeing having 70 year olds work on air planes probably explains why their planes keep crashing.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: When this all comes crashing down in thousands of overdose deaths and rampant violent crime, I'll be there to say 'I tolda so'.


No, that's Taylor Swift.
 
Number 216
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: When this all comes crashing down in thousands of overdose deaths and rampant violent crime, I'll be there to say 'I tolda so'.


tirob2.0
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Number 216: Subtonic: When this all comes crashing down in thousands of overdose deaths and rampant violent crime, I'll be there to say 'I tolda so'.

tirob2.0


And here's one example right here. This narcotics user has clearly fried his brain and is speaking gibberish.

I TOLDA SO
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: "I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...


it's legal, just like the lunchtime cocktail.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Must be too early for thaistickrob to show his self.

I'll be back.
 
billstewart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Funyons? Washington is where these are made:
[Fark user image 512x512]
Also, liquor store owners would kill for a 97% compliance rate at banning minors.


Maui Onions are a somewhat sweet onion, like Vidalias or Walla Wallas. My guess is that they're cheating and using Walla Wallas instead of importing real Maui onions :-)

The_Sponge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I did my part.
As did I.
As did I.

Thank you both for your service!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Eric Shun: "I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...

it's legal, just like the lunchtime cocktail.


I used to work for Boeing, and when it became legal in Washington, they sent out an email to all the WA employees...."Since we are a federal contractor, it is still against company policy, blah blah....."

My only drug test with Bowing was in 2001.....I was laid off due to 9/11, and when they brought me back in 2004, no drug test was required....so that one test in the past was good enough for them.  But new hires with no Boeing history were still tested.

And BTW, my experience only applies to office workers....IIRC, the people who work on the flight line are randomly tested.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Eric Shun: "I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...

it's legal, just like the lunchtime cocktail.


Lots of local news organizations have done undercover stories about Boeing workers getting lit during lunch at the Buzz Inn and going back to work where they drive forklifts and such. Nothing ever seemed to come of it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

billstewart: common sense is an oxymoron: Funyons? Washington is where these are made:
[Fark user image 512x512]
Also, liquor store owners would kill for a 97% compliance rate at banning minors.

Maui Onions are a somewhat sweet onion, like Vidalias or Walla Wallas. My guess is that they're cheating and using Walla Wallas instead of importing real Maui onions :-)

The_Sponge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I did my part.
As did I.
As did I.
Thank you both for your service!


1) If they use Walla Walla onions, I won't be upset.

2) Heh....thank you.  Although I need to take a break soon since I am starting my job search.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boeing, not Bowing.

/Glad I was laid off.
//I was super miserable during my final year.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Eric Shun: "I see people, 60, 70 years old coming in here - people who probably work at Boeing or other places around here," Bordson told KIRO 7."

Boeing security to begin monitoring the dispensary's parking lot in 3, 2, 1...

it's legal, just like the lunchtime cocktail.


Nope, FAA regulations require airlines, airplane manufacturers, and their suppliers to maintain a drug free workplace. That includes mandatory testing. Right now due to Covid I'm sure they've got an exception on testing (at least for white collar workers), which would be why people might feel they can partake, but if Boeing knows about use by employees they must take action. Being legal under state law has no effect on this law, same with over the road truckers.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was trying to smoke less and go out more, but then God was like sit down and smoke that and I was like okay. Ready for the pandemic to end, but not sure how I'll adjust.
 
toejam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish MN would get with it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Desi Roots-Weed Fields
Youtube DaDmkaPCUBs
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I Like Marijuana (Remastered)
Youtube m3i58N3Vd9M
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seeds And Stems (Again)
Youtube GNWw2NFo_ec
 
pc_gator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Selling like hot cakes in ATL:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Greenery - Quasimoto
Youtube ORz_n0mY77w
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where are the grammar geeks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
