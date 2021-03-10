 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If someone asks you if you're a god, you say yes. But don't try to prove it by driving 100 mph while wrecked out of your mind   (kiro7.com) divider line
bigfire
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh ... 100mph ain't bad, but those are rookie numbers.

Try 150+ on their floating bridges, haha.

AMD Tial 605.1 B5 S4 Highway Pull
Youtube BZFXhlZGHk8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pierce Remington Lowell Pearson is charged with vehicular homicide, accused of driving 100 miles an hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone while impaired on drugs which may have included heroin and pill,

I don't think I'm familiar with pill. Unless it's "the pill", and in that case, that was one confused pill.
Oh, and douche-like name detected.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What were they supposed to do; Ghost Ride the Christ, maybe pull out a cross and ask to be put up for the night?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope they hang this asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pierce Remington Lowell Pearson

Trust me. You're not god. God likes to watch and laugh, not participate in his universal gag reel. Saint Michael and I talk about it often. In fact, we're talking about you right now...
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't prove that. They must believe.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, you're not my judge.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: You can't prove that. They must believe.


Yup.  Belief causes existence, at least as far as gods are concerned.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're gonna be a god, be a farkin' god

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not a god, I'm a security officer.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Court documents say Pearson was completely incoherent, admitting he was on heroin and pills and had no idea he'd been in a crash. In court documents, deputies noted: "He was going to prove he was God and he had been driving since yesterday.""

"What does God need with an automobile some smack?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He Smote the Hell out of that van.
the only good thing is it was over quickly for her.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Pierce Remington Lowell Pearson is charged with vehicular homicide, accused of driving 100 miles an hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone while impaired on drugs which may have included heroin and pill,

I don't think I'm familiar with pill. Unless it's "the pill", and in that case, that was one confused pill.
Oh, and douche-like name detected.


Seriously, "Pierce Remington"? Did his parents super-glue a tiny, baby-sized fake moustache to his newborn upper lip?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
