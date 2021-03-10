 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 10 is 'felicitate' as in: "When we were kids, my mom made the best bacon-stuffed potatoes in the world. Every night, we'd come home for supper and yell, 'Mom Felicitater'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah, subby...

Everyone knows 'Felicitate' is the past tense of what Monica Lewinski did to Bill in the oval office.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad always bragged about how good mom's Felicitate was
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filly says "Wut?"
baltimoresun.comView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughted at the headline but I am unsure why?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poo taters?
 
JesseL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dude,
That took a long time for a really bad joke.
It was a stretch.
Kinda like when you all were kids, yeah, your Mom made the best bacon-stuffed potatoes in the world. Every night, you'd come home for supper and yell, 'Mom Felicitater', so there I was and I new fun time was over and I'd have to pull my head out of your Mom's vagina, the labia lips over my head, snuggly like a military stocking cap in the winter time. I'd also have to gingerly take my fins out of her ass because I knew if I didn't and sprint out the back door quickly, I'd be found out and then I'd have a lot of 'splaining to do. 
I just relished in the fact that my sack was massively depleted and that you guys would shortly be devouring those wonderful bacon-stuffed potatoes...and knowing your Mom never washed up, because she didn't have time after you rug rats, curtain climbers busted through the door and interrupted her sperm banking. 

Glad you have as many wonderful memories as I do...
 
