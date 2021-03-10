 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Don't pay for a "COVID Vaccine Card." But, you may want to laminate it   (fox2now.com)
28
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccination card, Dr. Alex Garza, healthcare organizations, Jasmine Huda, non-profits, federal government  
•       •       •

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake vaccination cards.  And people charging $20 apiece for them.

Why am I not surprised.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do NOT laminate it. You may need to have boosters added on it to later.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Fake vaccination cards.  And people charging $20 apiece for them.

Why am I not surprised.


Wish I have thought of it. I have no problem fleecing the anti-vax trump rubes which is probably who are buying them.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Fake vaccination cards.  And people charging $20 apiece for them.

Why am I not surprised.


If you aren't business-minded enough to swindle idiots, might as well just be another selfish asshole. It's the American way.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the "after shot" waiting area there was a lady walking around telling us to take a pic with our phone just in case.

And of course there was a young lady that dropped hers as soon as she sat down. F*cking kids.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's what I'm talking about!
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my second dose yesterday and saw police officers milling about, directing traffic, and ensuring nobody left before the 15 minute wait period was up.

My coworker:  "Why are the cops here?"
Me: "Um,  people are crazy and will rob the vaccination center of the doses."
My coworker: "Sounds about right."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are you going to collect the whole set..?
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and I didn't get a card. With the 5G it's probably wireless. Bill Gates will have to vouch for me.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What is the card for?  Is it like the I Voted stickers you get after voting?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"That's the official card that the CDC puts out, so it's been validated by the federal government. You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"

No small number and lettering system on mine - just a card which we filled in by hand.

VAMS provides a downloadable pdf, which might be more useful.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What is the card for?  Is it like the I Voted stickers you get after voting?


It's really the only proof that you got vaccinated.  I was told to laminate mine, and If I lost it I may be able to get a copy through my doctor.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: "That's the official card that the CDC puts out, so it's been validated by the federal government. You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"

No small number and lettering system on mine - just a card which we filled in by hand.

VAMS provides a downloadable pdf, which might be more useful.


https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-1​9​/vaccination-card.pdf

Print on thick card stick using a laser printer.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What is the card for?  Is it like the I Voted stickers you get after voting?


No. There's a special sticker for that. This is the one they gave me after my first shot. Not exactly confidence-inspiring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
billstewart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The previous version of this problem
Weed Card by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube U4r1hUXeRA0


Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I got my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and I didn't get a card. With the 5G it's probably wireless. Bill Gates will have to vouch for me.


Fortunately, the microchip will do as ID.
But seriously, you do have a second appointment made, right?  After I got my first one, in addition to the card, they had us spend most of our 15-minute waiting period using our phones to sign up for the second dose and also downloading the CDC's daily-checkin app, pointing our phones at various QR codes.

They also had a selfie-station off to one side, with a big sign on it for people who wanted it.  Wasn't being used, but that's because almost everybody getting vaccinated was us Old People.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Tillmaster: "That's the official card that the CDC puts out, so it's been validated by the federal government. You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"

No small number and lettering system on mine - just a card which we filled in by hand.

VAMS provides a downloadable pdf, which might be more useful.

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19​/vaccination-card.pdf

Print on thick card stick using a laser printer.


Thanks. I'm going to Photoshop that to reflect my own personal vaccination record, and store it on the phone. Shouldn't be too hard to also create a version of the card for my Wallet app.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Tillmaster: "That's the official card that the CDC puts out, so it's been validated by the federal government. You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"

No small number and lettering system on mine - just a card which we filled in by hand.

VAMS provides a downloadable pdf, which might be more useful.

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19​/vaccination-card.pdf

Print on thick card stick using a laser printer.


The one from VAMS is already filled-in with details of each injection.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

billstewart: But seriously, you do have a second appointment made, right? After I got my first one, in addition to the card, they had us spend most of our 15-minute waiting period using our phones to sign up for the second dose and also downloading the CDC's daily-checkin app, pointing our phones at various QR codes.


What the F?  You have to check in with the CDC everyday?
 
jdjoker [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The person who filled out my vaccine card wrote that I received my first dose on 3/3/31. Unlike Drew, I am not a time traveler.

To be fair, it was the Moderna vaccine, so the second dose should be administered four weeks later, on 3/31/21. I can only assume she had 3 + 28 = 31 on the brain. It was a big event, with 1200+ doses administered by 40-50 teams of nurses, EMTs, and other health care professionals.

Did anyone else sign up for the CDC's V-Safe program?
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Moniker o' Shame: What is the card for?  Is it like the I Voted stickers you get after voting?

No. There's a special sticker for that. This is the one they gave me after my first shot. Not exactly confidence-inspiring.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


I got a cool blue sticker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: mrmopar5287: Tillmaster: "That's the official card that the CDC puts out, so it's been validated by the federal government. You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"

No small number and lettering system on mine - just a card which we filled in by hand.

VAMS provides a downloadable pdf, which might be more useful.

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19​/vaccination-card.pdf

Print on thick card stick using a laser printer.

The one from VAMS is already filled-in with details of each injection.


Around here they are hand-writing names and DOB, but the vaccine brand and lot numbers are on stickers. You can use some Avery envelope labels to create your own lot numbers - best to copy a lot number that is somewhere local to you so a NY card holder doesn't have lot numbers shipped to Guam or something like that.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jdjoker: The person who filled out my vaccine card wrote that I received my first dose on 3/3/31. Unlike Drew, I am not a time traveler.

To be fair, it was the Moderna vaccine, so the second dose should be administered four weeks later, on 3/31/21. I can only assume she had 3 + 28 = 31 on the brain. It was a big event, with 1200+ doses administered by 40-50 teams of nurses, EMTs, and other health care professionals.

Did anyone else sign up for the CDC's V-Safe program?


I did but after a few days of no side effects... sorry I couldn't be bothered to keep up the daily check-ins. I got a weird high-pressure sales/scam vibe from the whole thing, if I'm to be perfectly honest.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Do NOT laminate it. You may need to have boosters added on it to later.


This
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: "You'll notice a small number and lettering system on it. That's the official markings of the federal government,"


Yeah, it's just some file number and then a date the file was created or finalized. Nothing special.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just got my first Pfizer shot today and they didn't do any of that extra stuff. Had to wait 15 or so min before I left but nothing else. Auto registered for the second shot.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jdjoker: The person who filled out my vaccine card wrote that I received my first dose on 3/3/31. Unlike Drew, I am not a time traveler.


That's exactly what a time traveler would say.

Good on you for getting your shot. Did you experience any side effects? After my first one, my arm hurt so much the day after I could barely lift it. Still better than COVID.
 
