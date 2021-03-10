 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1948, Czechoslovakia's plan to participate in the Marshall Plan was undone as Foreign Minister Jan Masaryk, opposed to the Communists, suddenly decided to leap out of a window possibly onto some bullets   (history.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Soviet Union, World War II, Foreign Minister Jan Masaryk, World War, Eastern Bloc, Cold War, United States, story of the noncommunist Masaryk  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ahh yes.. the Fourth Defenestration of Prague. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Defenest​rations_of_Prague
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ahh yes.. the Fourth Defenestration of Prague. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Defenestrations_of_Prague


Huh, never heard about the 1483 one, I guess the "First" and "Second" were much more important historically that they kinda skipped over this one in numbering.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep saying, they've got free doctors in Prague

(it was a $1.50 co-pay for illegals like me)
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is an aveniida presidente masaryk in mexico city.  that's where i had cochinita pibil that made me question my own existence, and then a sweet corn cake the size of a car battery.

/csb
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Defenestration. Such an intriguing word for a horrible event.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.