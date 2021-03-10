 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   How are things ten years after Fukushima? Still Fuk'd up   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear safety, Radioactive contamination, radiation exclusion zones, effects of the Fukushima, nuclear accident, Nuclear power, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well...
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"


A quick google shows he holds/held positions in US based org but now lives in Germany, common sense would dictate that the author wanted someone who was fluent in english. But continue pretending that Nuclear power is unfairly under attack by a cabal made up of big oil and solar.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"


He's been following the nuclear disaster for awhile. It turns out that you don't get a lot of honest information from people whose jobs depend on nuclear energy.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heliodorus: b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"

A quick google shows he holds/held positions in US based org but now lives in Germany, common sense would dictate that the author wanted someone who was fluent in english. But continue pretending that Nuclear power is unfairly under attack by a cabal made up of big oil and solar.


No credible nuclear expert would possibly work for Greenpeace. They have never been policy-neutral on the subject and don't pretend to be. Andrew Wakefield speaks English. Does that mean we should ask him about vaccines?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Well...
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: He's been following the nuclear disaster for awhile. It turns out that you don't get a lot of honest information from people whose jobs depend on nuclear energy.


You don't get much honest information from people whose jobs depend on opposing nuclear energy either.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: UltimaCS: He's been following the nuclear disaster for awhile. It turns out that you don't get a lot of honest information from people whose jobs depend on nuclear energy.

You don't get much honest information from people whose jobs depend on opposing nuclear energy either.


So vote Republican?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is so predictably wrong that I knew I would have to type out some messages.

Local resident here. I am so close to the nuclear power plant that 10 years ago, my government told me to evacuate because I am within US limits of risky areas, but not within the Japanese radius. I was here and I have watched the whole thing over the years.

The article is intentionally misleading and paints an incorrect picture of what is happening in that area of Fukushima.

I will post more below and I can go point by point, but the first glaring deliberately misleading statements will be addressed below.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Heliodorus: b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"

A quick google shows he holds/held positions in US based org but now lives in Germany, common sense would dictate that the author wanted someone who was fluent in english. But continue pretending that Nuclear power is unfairly under attack by a cabal made up of big oil and solar.

No credible nuclear expert would possibly work for Greenpeace.


I bet they aren't even Scottish.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Nearly 20,000 people died, but NOT ONE died from radiation. The article paints the disaster with no separation of deaths. In Fukushima, deaths from the earthquake were probably fewer than 100, and somewhere between 300 and 600 throughout the region. Deaths from the tsunami waves were probably around 19000. Most of those deaths occurred in about one hour between 2:46 and 3:46 pm, but many people died during the next day from cold and injuries.

To be perfectly honest, it is possible that two workers drowned inside the Fukushima nuclear complex would have died from radiation exposure had they been rescued from drowning. During cleanup the next few years, one cleanup worker died of a heart attack. I think one person was exposed in an accident, and might have died. I can't remember.

2. The article says there has been no SIGNIFICANT spike in cancers. In fact, there has been none. Let me be clear, there has been no STATISTICALLY DETECTABLE spike in cancers. There is factually and actually no reason that anyone could infer that there is any cancer effect whatsoever, or that this population is different from any other population. This is a country that not only has universal healthcare, but all medical checkups and certainly for radiation are entirely paid for. All of these people went to independent doctors of their own choosing.

This is a nothing burger. A zero burger. I can not deny that there are a few people who are still "afraid," but the mother of children in Iwaki quoted in the article lives SOUTH of the plant, where there was very little radiation in any plume. The lady can worry about food and radiation, but people have been surfing and living normal lives in Iwaki for at least seven years now. The beach is quite popular. To say that she is in the minority is an understatement.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Heliodorus: b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"

A quick google shows he holds/held positions in US based org but now lives in Germany, common sense would dictate that the author wanted someone who was fluent in english. But continue pretending that Nuclear power is unfairly under attack by a cabal made up of big oil and solar.

No credible nuclear expert would possibly work for Greenpeace. They have never been policy-neutral on the subject and don't pretend to be. Andrew Wakefield speaks English. Does that mean we should ask him about vaccines?


Thanks for deliberately misinterpreting my statement. To return the favor because your already arguing in bad faith, let's shift the conversation to the reality of Nuclear power.

There is no credible nuclear expert in the world. Every analysis on safe operation is based on the false assumption of operators following best practices and regulators increasing oversight if concerns or lapses arise. History has show neither will do that, especially in the US.  Nuclear is a dead end option as a means for power generation because of that, get over it. Accept diesel and solar plants as the future energy generation leaders.

*The FCC requires that I mention there is a paid advertisement in my statement.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image image 348x450]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's a mess.

Which is why we're never going to build actively-cooled nuclear ever again (... ok, let's hope no one does).

/we could've been replacing active w/ passive but NIMBY/DreadSpread dun ruint shiat
//and now we need more power than ever to combat accelerating AGW, and need shiatloads of nuclear, stat
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: b2theory: FTFA: Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist for Greenpeace Germany

So you wanted to write an anti-nuclear article and went hunting for "sources"

He's been following the nuclear disaster for awhile. It turns out that you don't get a lot of honest information from people whose jobs depend on nuclear energy.


I saw that episode of "The Newsroom "!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JLoZsB_​N​5NE
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rolls eyes.

Flight attendants get a large radiation dose than someone living next door to Fukushima. We get it Al-Jazeera, buy more oil.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Before continuing, I want to remark about the tone, citing NPOs and outsiders and do-gooders. These people have a vested interest in getting people to think that Japanese people are NOT like you and me, and that they are entirely at the mercy of whatever leviathan is out to crush them. That is incorrect. The situation is complicated. These people had cars, families, pets, homes, but they also had lawyers and competent government and insurance. I will address the point later, but the situation has gone from evacuation, during which nobody was injured or died, to partial return, and now nearly total freedom to return. Namie and Futaba are not unpopulated wastelands like Chernobyl.

3. No government research or funding. I know that this is not true. FIrst know that the era of government studies ended long ago because they found no ill health effects. And those results matched results obtained by researchers studying the radiation from throughout Japan and the world. Studies are being funded and conducted. Radiation is still being detected. It is simply so low as not to be newsworthy. In point of actual fact, research today centers on effects of stress and RADIATION DEMAGOGUERY by outsiders on the health of evacuated people. That stress has killed thousands. For real.

4. Radiation risk. a. The risk of cancer is higher. That is theoretically true, but it has not been reflected in the data. And the risk of cancer for these people was extremely low to begin with. Was that risk doubled by radiation exposure? Even so, it is miniscule. In no practical sense has it been detected or demonstrated. In no statistical sense can it be inferred.

Nobody can prove a negative. So anyone can say that there might be a GE Toaster orbiting Mercury right now. In the same sense, someone can say that somebody might die from radiation from Fukushima someday, but it has been ten years and doctors, researchers, even individuals, and the government and LAWYERS have found ZIP NADA. How likely is it that they will find something now? Or next week?

As a telling aside, I saw a documentary last night made by a guy from the area who now works for NHK. In footage from 10 years ago, of course people were wearing masks against radionuclides. In footage 7 years ago to last year, no masks. Now they are wearing masks for COVID19, which has affected the local population only slightly, but to a much greater degree than radiation ever will.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe not build something really volatile like that on the coast?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
5. 37,000 evacuees and those poor people, etc. I do believe someone has a list somewhere that has 37,000 names on it of people who call themselves evacuees. I have seen very recent data showing that 10% of the residents of FUTABA, which is the town next to the plant, want to return and plan to return. 62% said they are never coming back and have made up their mind not to. The rest are not sure. Residents of NAMIE, the second closest town, show similar intentions. People are now free to live in both towns, but most are choosing not to. Why?

The greatest sadness of the whole affair is that some people just wanted to move on. The evacuees went to 40 different prefectures throughout Japan and started new lives. They don't want the hassle or the stigma. They sold their land, said goodbye to friends and went to live a better life near other friends or relatives.

Who is left? People who can not or will not let go. For good reasons or for bad reasons or for any reason, they just want to go back to where they were. That is fine and more power to them. Many are old. Most are older than their mid 50s.

How does this article help them? The sentiment in the article is predatory. For one or two days the world gets to say tsk tsk tsk and say something clever, but they are trying to build communities based on 10% of the prior residency and almost zero percent of the tax base they used to have. The only thing that makes them special is the NPOs and the kooks who take pictures for a GOFUNDME project.

So yes indeed there is division among evacuees. Many communities up and down the coast face similar challenges. The only thing that makes Fukushima different is the radiation, which is nearly nonexistent.

One last thing. Increasingly, there is resentment over the PACE that was followed in returning residents. People who want to return are very disappointed that their old perfectly intact homes were cleaned up carefully after the accident, but then left to fall apart for three, six, eight, or 10 years. They have to return and live in new homes at different sites, which feels strange to them. Many, and I would say MOST, wish that they could have returned to their old homes three years or even seven years ago.

So the people who care most about the community have been the most harmed by nuclear hysteria, which has slowed their return and made it a Pyrrhic victory after their long efforts. The NPOs, such as Greenpeace, have badgered and cowed the national government and kept people from their homes so long that it is not a home anymore.

There is your tragedy. Report that. I was here. I saw the whole thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Hey, maybe not build something really volatile like that on the coast?


Yes. let's not build the machine that needs a constant supply of water near a nigh endless supply. brilliant!
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Hey, maybe not build something really volatile like that on the coast?


Google Onagawa. The nuclear plant was closer to the epicenter and also subjected to stronger tremors and huge tsunami waves. They had no problems.

Fukushima deaths from radiation zero. US deaths from COVID19 500k and climbing. Talk to me about volatile and risk and danger.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

madgonad: Rolls eyes.

Flight attendants get a large radiation dose than someone living next door to Fukushima. We get it Al-Jazeera, buy more oil.


Residents of Colorado. Well. Those in the pretty places anyway, get more of a dose. And that is a fact. Anyone in Boulder is near huge rocks that spit out particles. And get your basements checked for radon everyone.

People in Fukushima had no basements and no Rocky Mountains, so .. they have that going for them. Which is nice. Anyone from Southern California knows what a surf report looks like. For at least up to 2016, the local papers published a SURF report for radiation. Everyone could see it drop, and places where it went down slowly.  Every day.

I stopped looking at it when the radiation in my area dropped to about a fifth of what it was in Denver. But then I used to swim in mine tailings, so I am doomed for sure.
 
LesterB
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: (Lots of first-hand smart stuff)


Just wanted to say, username does not check out.

/got nothin'
//carry on
///3
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OK. That's it. I was triggered and now I am done.

It was a sad time and I was traumatized. I admit it. The article is a piece of crap. It makes people look stupid and wants to show strong people as fearful and weak and stupid.

The lesson of Fukushima, and there are many, but the most important is that communities are fragile things. Once you have to push it apart for whatever reason, it is difficult to put back together again despite the best intentions. This has been true up and down the coast because the threat of tsunamis remains. Radiation is off of the radar for most people, even locally.

Learn the lesson because COVID19 and Trump have affected YOUR community, YOUR schools, YOUR polity, and YOUR relationships. Go spend the day happy that you do not have to worry about quakes, tsunamis, or nuclear power plants. Do something to make stronger bonds with your community and everyone will be better for it.
 
