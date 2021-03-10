 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Initiative seeks to end conflict with Maoists, possibly by throwing them a ball of yarn   (aljazeera.com) divider line
5
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You say you want a resolution
Well you know
We all want to change the world
You tell me that it's evolution
Well you know
We all want to change the world
But if you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao
You ain't going to make it with anyone anyhow
Don't you know know it's gonna be alright
Alright Alright
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A ball of yam would have been funnier.

/at least, that's what I thought the headline said at first.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I recall the party in power dealing with the Maoist insurgency is itself a 'Communist' party, which kinda makes sense given a state of rural tribes - say what you will about Marxist-Leninism, at least it applied to peasants (as opposed to the proletariat of Marx & Engels).
 
