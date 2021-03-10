 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Arson Cats are watching you do everything before they burn it all down   (vice.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Camera, facial recognition company Verkada, facial recognition camera company, Surveillance, Video camera, The Breach, Mass surveillance, Closed-circuit television  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Mar 2021 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if someone could make a real BLIT that interferes with cameras like this.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson cat, arson cat, why are you burning pews
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.eff.org/nsa-spying/how-it-​works https://www.eff.org/nsa-spying/nsadocs

And by the way

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​20/sep/03/edward-snowden-nsa-surveilla​nce-guardian-court-rules
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was hoping they were real arson cats.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz.......Someone is watching the watcher...always!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


ALWAYS WATCHIN YOU.........!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biker Mice from Mars ready to face this new threat
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'Arson Cats' is the name of my Brian Setzer/Link Wray cover band.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They discovered a username and password online. Great hacking skills.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.