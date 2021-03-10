 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Happy International *SQQQOOOONGAAAAAAGGGHHH* Day   (internationalbagpipeorganisation.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP (IF YOU WANNA ROCK 'N' ROLL) - AC DC
Youtube -sUXMzkh-jI
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys
Youtube x-64CaD8GXw
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The difference between bagpipes and onions?

Nobody cries when you cut up a bagpipe.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is amazing, Grace.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to play a fair bit of Mount and Blade Napoleonic, and the best fun was loading up on bagpipers and annoying the everloving shiat out of everyone else.

It eventually came to me that this was partially the reason the British Empire expanded like it did; a good navy, and the ability to annoy people until they tapped out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Scottish accordion.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someday I'm going to learn to play the bagpipes and then sit out on a pontoon boat on a tranquil cottage lake early every morning to practice.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Someday I'm going to learn to play the bagpipes and then sit out on a pontoon boat on a tranquil cottage lake early every morning to practice.


I wish to join your Chaos Society.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How quickly this instrument lost its place as a punchline once they popularized vuvuzelas.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-sUXMzkh​-jI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thunderstruck-Gordon Duncan
Youtube _EwDlUHoDFo
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A gentleman is someone who knows how to play the bagpipes, but then doesn't.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh wow, it's National Earplugs Day again. Last time this happened, a worldwide pandemic got declared.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (The Snake Charmer x Goddesses of Bagpipe)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c

You're welcome.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do bagpipe players walk as they play?

They are trying to get away from the noise

/actually like bagpipes
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (The Snake Charmer x Goddesses of Bagpipe)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
I very much appreciate their bagpipes.

/and my pipe appreciates their bags.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How did I know just from reading the headline?

/actually likes bagpipes
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Katsilometes Plays the Short Pipes
Youtube xrPGD3YKSQE
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXm8JdC4​k4c] I very much appreciate their bagpipes.

/and my pipe appreciates their bags.


Skerryvore - The Rut
Youtube MyH3dS6RAgc
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
