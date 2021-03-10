 Skip to content
 
Heterosexual Men Act Differently Around Women With Visibly Erect Nipples, Study Indicates (iflscience.com)
94
    Boobies, Sexual arousal, Erection, nipple erections, heterosexual men, Psychology, sets of identical pictures of women, erect nipples, Altruism  
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article included no pics so how can we tell
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aniston.jpg
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: The article included no pics so how can we tell


Au contraire. I'm putting this in the archives for just such occasions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kudos to editors of TFA.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'...and furthermore - Geesh, Karen - turn off the high beams! We're trying to have a business meeting here.'

And then HR got invited to the table.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: aniston.jpg


They may be the only reason I watched Friends.

It would be funny to see a study where they showed two versions of the same episode to people today.

One with the standard Aniston magic and one with Aniston's nipples digitally smoothed.

I actually have no idea how well the series holds up today. Aniston's boobs have probably held up much better than the show.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wowpencils.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone say boobs?

Boooooooooobs ...
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just like the music.  Really.

Toyah & Robert's - Sunday Lockdown Lunch - Enter The Sandman
Youtube khkKfMotNoI
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure the nipples have to be erect, just visible or perceived as visible.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI]


Did you see how music her nipples were last Sunday?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I actually have no idea how well the series holds up today.


Better than David Schwimmer's acting career.  Which ain't saying much.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Zappa - Wet T-Shirt Nite
Youtube _Qd77uYU64g
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heterosexual Men Act Differently Around Women With Visibly Erect Nipples, Study Indicates


Cheekier headline would have been:

Heterosexual Men Act Differently Around Women With Visibly Erect Nipples, Focus Group Indicates
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the mystery?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect if a man's car broke down and he asked a woman for help while he was visibly erect, she would run screaming.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot Chicken | iCarly's iNipples | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube ItDaj3ABlbQ
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pokies thread!
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guessing the individuals involved in this study aren't prepared for the mind blowing revelations about the liquidity of water and the extreme thermal inclines associated with fire.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Green Wing: Homo Nipples
Youtube 4LUxX9_q-y0
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heterosexual Men Act Differently Around Women With Visibly Erect Nipples.

Yes, we act stupider. Much, much stupider.

Which is really saying something.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: El_Frijole_Blanco: The article included no pics so how can we tell

Au contraire. I'm putting this in the archives for just such occasions.

[Fark user image image 415x233]

Kudos to editors of TFA.


When article gives you lemons... make lemonade.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the levels of nipple erectness were scored by independent raters.

Do you go to school for this? What are employment opportunities like?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA  "The male group, it transpired, was much more likely to help the women with erect nipples, particularly when that help would require them to be in close proximity to the woman with erect nipples."

I hope no one spent a lot of money to get this information.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cheron: the levels of nipple erectness were scored by independent raters.

Do you go to school for this? What are employment opportunities like?


They'll all be replaced by AI bots in the near future.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heterosexual Men Act Differently Around Women With Visibly Erect Nipples.


Still accurate
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: The Googles Do Nothing: aniston.jpg

They may be the only reason I watched Friends.

It would be funny to see a study where they showed two versions of the same episode to people today.

One with the standard Aniston magic and one with Aniston's nipples digitally smoothed.

I actually have no idea how well the series holds up today. Aniston's boobs have probably held up much better than the show.


Re-watched it last year, during pandemic boredom.

As Chernobyl guy might say, "not great, not terrible"...
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cheron: the levels of nipple erectness were scored by independent raters.

Do you go to school for this? What are employment opportunities like?


Quantico is where they train FBI guys...

/to paraphrase a very old joke
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well actually I furiously masterbate whether they are erect or not.
 
zjoik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MrBallou: El_Frijole_Blanco: The article included no pics so how can we tell

Au contraire. I'm putting this in the archives for just such occasions.

[Fark user image 415x233]

Kudos to editors of TFA.


this picture of two lemons should be included in my social groups
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Officer Barrelroll: I actually have no idea how well the series holds up today.

Better than David Schwimmer's acting career.  Which ain't saying much.


Eh, thought he did well in Band Of Brothers.

/can't think of anything else he was in, so, you're probably right
//bet he's still OK money-wise, though, unless he's a complete idiot
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Let see her do that using Mac's bike from Always Sunny

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What music?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: aniston.jpg


Lol, about 3/4 of Farkers' minds went right to that pic, mentally.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
southpark-online.nlView Full Size

Ah-tah.....ah-tah!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Nice bolt ons
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: The Googles Do Nothing: aniston.jpg

They may be the only reason I watched Friends.


I think Coupling, the Brit version, held up better, now that I think about it.

/the Green Wing reference reminded me of it
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This topic has perked me up for the day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x897]


Fark me....I had that idea for an invention. Didn't know it had been done already.

Though I would have called it the Nip Master 3000.
 
toejam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I just like the music.  Really.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/khkKfMot​NoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm not used to Fripp smiling and having fun.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Titty titty
Big or small
Titty titty
Love them all
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know what would make for a terrific day?

How about a selfie with Hillary Duff in the frozen food section?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/titties are awesome
//even our gay friends love tits
 
toejam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x897]


superradnow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She has my attentions
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
