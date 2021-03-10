 Skip to content
(NPR)   Today on NPR's House Hunters, "The couple now pays double for housing, since they still have the mortgage on their Chicago condo and live in Seattle." There is so much uncertainty now that the boyfriend's dog-walking clients no longer need him
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, the dog walking thing isn't even a joke.

Amazing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with a hot spot in their bikini

That seems uncomfortable
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be interesting. Of the folks I know, I'd say it runs about 3:1 in favor of staying remote.

What it really comes down to: how easily can you replace your job?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her job at a market research firm went remote, and most of her boyfriend's dog-walking clients no longer needed him. For months, the couple would only leave their River North condo for a 6 a.m. walk.

I may be out of the loop but do people do suicide anymore? Or is that not cool now?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, thanks submitter, and I'm prolly not the only one, but without even reading the article (and prolly even if I did), this is going to need a flow chart for an explanation. 
Get on it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation


And just what generation is that? 
In *MY* world, that was any generation that ever served in the Military. 
"Yeah, fark it, if we don't get caught, and we pull this off, it's all good...close enough for government work..."
And then Safety/an Officer/Senior NCO/your particular supervisor/Carl walks up...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation


LOL, yep.

My company sent out a broadcast e-mail on this subject months ago.  The short version is, "Do not move (far from the office, like another state) without consulting your manager."

My VP HATED when people would work remote but the pandemic has changed his mind.  Especially when he spent a couple weeks working out of a corworker/friend's place in Key Largo, lol.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, if money is the only thing you care about, you could get a house for like 80k in west Houston once all the layoffs and white flight are finished
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Watubi: Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation

LOL, yep.

My company sent out a broadcast e-mail on this subject months ago.  The short version is, "Do not move (far from the office, like another state) without consulting your manager."

My VP HATED when people would work remote but the pandemic has changed his mind.  Especially when he spent a couple weeks working out of a corworker/friend's place in Key Largo, lol.


I bet there wasn't a lot of working going on, if you know what I mean and I think you do!
 
ph0rk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb people were always going to be dumb.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have a few of these hard luck 'cause C-19 stories on NPR that gave me pause, libby lib that I am. You'd just quit your job to launch your own apparel design business? And that didn't pan out? Gimme a break...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband is an out of work dog walker and she's on maternity leave?  I don't think there is anyway to determine the cause of their financial problems.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care where any of my companies employees live.  That being said we still have to go to facilities and sites so moving too far away isn't going to work to well.

It's about a 60-40 mix of remote and in office.  No set in office days, people just come in on days they feel like it or need something in the office.  One guy lives in the boonies, as do I, so for any webinar we have to come into the office for reliable internet speeds.

As long as everything gets done who cares?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Her husband is an out of work dog walker and she's on maternity leave?  I don't think there is anyway to determine the cause of their financial problems.


People who have financial issues are generally stupid people. News at 11.

We really need to stop lowering the bar for the least common denominator because, this is America, we have a monopoly on stupid.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company has a lot of employees over 55, and a lot under 30.  The company wants everyone to come back sometime this year, but the older ones are choosing to retire instead, and the younger ones are just saying no and looking for a full-time remote job.  I'm one of the few employees in their 40s, and am hoping the company caves and gives us WFH options.

There are tax and payroll issues with employees working out of state, so its not just management's preference that employees stay put.  However my company is quite large and already has offices in multiple states, so I think our payroll department can figure it out.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath:

Suicide has moved to single conservative men in their 60s.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The digital divide was never whether you were going to have internet or not, it was whether you could do your job remotely.

/blue collar on the wrong side of the divide
//wouldn't trade it for a desk jockey job ever again
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't care where any of my companies employees live.  That being said we still have to go to facilities and sites so moving too far away isn't going to work to well.

It's about a 60-40 mix of remote and in office.  No set in office days, people just come in on days they feel like it or need something in the office.  One guy lives in the boonies, as do I, so for any webinar we have to come into the office for reliable internet speeds.

As long as everything gets done who cares?


I don't necessarily disagree with you, but it can breed resentment. The "oh, so and so didn't logon until 10 while we were here at 7" type thing. It can also work the other way. I'm laid off right now but my client will throw a few hours a week at me. Am I supposed to check my work email every hour and drop whatever I'm doing the instant I get an odd job thrown my way?

/my main clients aren't dicks like that
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do dog walkers make? pre COVID. Do they make more if they have to wear a bullet prof vest?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

Suicide has moved to single conservative men in their 60s.


GrumpycatGood.jpg
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't for the kids, we would move in a heartbeat.  I can do virtual from anywhere.
 
lennavan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So there's a pandemic, people are losing jobs/hours/wages left and right, your boyfriend lost his job and yet you decided to move across the country and pay for a second residence because Seattle is cool?

Neat.  I don't want to read the follow-up story when you need help financially.  You can keep that one to yourself.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: People who have financial issues are generally stupid people.


Wow. What a GREAT person you must be! And What a Perfect Life! no sickness, accidents or disabilities for YOU!
Because you are "Smart!"

Just wow. I'd feel bad for your soul, but it sounds like there isnt much of one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

doomjesse: The digital divide was never whether you were going to have internet or not, it was whether you could do your job remotely.

/blue collar on the wrong side of the divide
//wouldn't trade it for a desk jockey job ever again


My little brother is a machinist, works for a jobber shop with one other guy. He's the same way. Meanwhile, my mother worked remote for 30 years (still does on occasion) and I've worked remote for 10.

I had it easy, WFH was my norm. Everyone else who was used to the office had it harder trying to learn. It helps when you don't have kids who aren't in school - I basically have a room that's "work" and when I leave it, I'm not at work.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Watubi: Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation

And just what generation is that? 
In *MY* world, that was any generation that ever served in the Military. 
"Yeah, fark it, if we don't get caught, and we pull this off, it's all good...close enough for government work..."
And then Safety/an Officer/Senior NCO/your particular supervisor/Carl walks up...


And every damn base/etc. everywhere since the dawn of organized human conflict has a Carl.   Every single one.  Carl gets around.  Trying to hammer something workable together to dodge 8 tons of stupid?  Congratulations, you've just completed the ritual to summon him.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: It's going to be interesting. Of the folks I know, I'd say it runs about 3:1 in favor of staying remote.

What it really comes down to: how easily can you replace your job?


Not where I work,they had a town hall about starting to repopulate the campus (which is supposed to house about 10k at full capacity)  this fall. Right now I think there is maybe 10% of that, I walked from one side to the other last Friday around 11AM and saw 20 people total
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't have a life. Working remote meant I only left the house to walk the dog. Going to a physical office actually made my life better. This only works because I live 15 minutes from the office. With that said I now work logistics and inventory. I'm not strapped to my desk all day.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

doomjesse: The digital divide was never whether you were going to have internet or not, it was whether you could do your job remotely.


As I've said before, if you really, truly can do your job 100% remotely, your boss will soon figure out some guy in India can do your job 100% remotely for 10% of your salary.
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: How much do dog walkers make? pre COVID. Do they make more if they have to wear a bullet prof vest?


A friend of mine made a good living doing it. She mostly had clients that were politicians or related to the government somehow. She ended up buying a farm in Colorado and offered me her business.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Her job at a market research firm went remote, and most of her boyfriend's dog-walking clients no longer needed him. For months, the couple would only leave their River North condo for a 6 a.m. walk.

I may be out of the loop but do people do suicide anymore? Or is that not cool now?


We have just under a thousand years left before Futurama's suicide booths are reality, so still not cool (for now.)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: How much do dog walkers make? pre COVID. Do they make more if they have to wear a bullet prof vest?


No, but they do make more if they have to wear a meat dress.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Her husband is an out of work dog walker and she's on maternity leave?  I don't think there is anyway to determine the cause of their financial problems.


They clearly aren't having financial struggles if they're choosing not to sell their Chicago condo, and being able to rent in Seattle. It's more 'first world problems' of...oh no...i don't know if we're going to have to move back to Chicago.  They'll be fine.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Watubi: Ah, the "better to ask forgiveness than to seek permission" generation


So every generation, then.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Not to worry, if money is the only thing you care about, you could get a house for like 80k in west Houston once all the layoffs and white flight are finished


Yeah, it's cool everybody knows
That you're in and out of jail
You're a tortured artistic soul
But your daddy always pays your bail
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

Suicide has moved to single conservative men in their 60s.


Has it though?

I think theyre more the acting out to get attention types.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't care where any of my companies employees live.  That being said we still have to go to facilities and sites so moving too far away isn't going to work to well.

It's about a 60-40 mix of remote and in office.  No set in office days, people just come in on days they feel like it or need something in the office.  One guy lives in the boonies, as do I, so for any webinar we have to come into the office for reliable internet speeds.

As long as everything gets done who cares?

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but it can breed resentment. The "oh, so and so didn't logon until 10 while we were here at 7" type thing. It can also work the other way. I'm laid off right now but my client will throw a few hours a week at me. Am I supposed to check my work email every hour and drop whatever I'm doing the instant I get an odd job thrown my way?

/my main clients aren't dicks like that


There really isn't a "log on".  I guess there is possibly some way to tell if they are actually working remote but I have no interest in finding out how.  It's pretty simple here.

Accuracy
Timely support the clients
Meet our deadlines

That's pretty much it.  They are all professionals and adults.

If you have an issue with those three speak up and we can backfill.  I don't expect you to give a technical presentation when you have a colicky baby at home for instance.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: Wanderlusting: People who have financial issues are generally stupid people.

Wow. What a GREAT person you must be! And What a Perfect Life! no sickness, accidents or disabilities for YOU!
Because you are "Smart!"

Just wow. I'd feel bad for your soul, but it sounds like there isnt much of one.


And yet, most financial issues are entirely self-inflicted. Did you even read the article? I was just speaking to someone the other day on here blathering about their low-low rate ARM they just got on their brand new home at the height of the housing market and nadir of borrowing rates. What do they think is going to happen in a few years when the Fed bumps rates up closer to historical averages and suddenly their home is 2x as expensive to own because the interest rates just tripled?

See: student loan debt. You have a generation of people who literally gambled by taking someone else's money thinking they'd get a job to pay it back without even contemplating the risks of that gamble. Now they are 28, with six figures of debt and want to be bailed out because they suck at math, planning, and objective risk assessment.

Look, bad luck happens to all of us but the fact of the matter is that while some of us plan our lives around minimizing the effects of bad luck and bad risks, many people who have financial issues play fast and loose with their financial lives preferencing the #yolo attitude to honest, objective risk assessment. I know 25 year old professionals that only have emergency healthcare insurance not because they can't afford it, but because they don't think it's worth the expense of hedging their risks. Hell, even McDonald's and WalMart offer relatively low-cost, high benefit healthcare plans for their employees. People would just rather have a nicer apartment than better healthcare insurance when they are healthy.

PS. Almost all debt can be excised through bankruptcy. The fact that people don't exercise this option and prefer a life of debt service is a testament to the failure in our educational system.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Living somewhere then buying a house sight unseen somewhere else is a bad idea no matter what your job/pregnancy/financial situation is.

I cannot understand why people move every 2-3 years. My family members do it, a bunch of neighbors did it, it seems like an enormous hassle.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't care where any of my companies employees live.  That being said we still have to go to facilities and sites so moving too far away isn't going to work to well.

It's about a 60-40 mix of remote and in office.  No set in office days, people just come in on days they feel like it or need something in the office.  One guy lives in the boonies, as do I, so for any webinar we have to come into the office for reliable internet speeds.

As long as everything gets done who cares?

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but it can breed resentment. The "oh, so and so didn't logon until 10 while we were here at 7" type thing. It can also work the other way. I'm laid off right now but my client will throw a few hours a week at me. Am I supposed to check my work email every hour and drop whatever I'm doing the instant I get an odd job thrown my way?

/my main clients aren't dicks like that

There really isn't a "log on".  I guess there is possibly some way to tell if they are actually working remote but I have no interest in finding out how.  It's pretty simple here.

Accuracy
Timely support the clients
Meet our deadlines

That's pretty much it.  They are all professionals and adults.

If you have an issue with those three speak up and we can backfill.  I don't expect you to give a technical presentation when you have a colicky baby at home for instance.


Fair 'nuff. Though we can agree to disagree about the "professional and adults" part. Depends on the line of work I guess.

/I can be a professional geologist
//while only rarely acting professionally:)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x446]


Yeah, some of those episodes infuriate me. Especially the entitled assbags who are clearly spending their partner's $.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Renee had long dreamed of moving to Seattle. Why??

I guess if you enjoy seeing homeless people and camps everywhere, drug addicts roaming the streets, trash everywhere, terrible traffic, then Seattle is the place for you.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Flint Largechest: Wanderlusting: People who have financial issues are generally stupid people.

Wow. What a GREAT person you must be! And What a Perfect Life! no sickness, accidents or disabilities for YOU!
Because you are "Smart!"

Just wow. I'd feel bad for your soul, but it sounds like there isnt much of one.

And yet, most financial issues are entirely self-inflicted. Did you even read the article? I was just speaking to someone the other day on here blathering about their low-low rate ARM they just got on their brand new home at the height of the housing market and nadir of borrowing rates. What do they think is going to happen in a few years when the Fed bumps rates up closer to historical averages and suddenly their home is 2x as expensive to own because the interest rates just tripled?

See: student loan debt. You have a generation of people who literally gambled by taking someone else's money thinking they'd get a job to pay it back without even contemplating the risks of that gamble. Now they are 28, with six figures of debt and want to be bailed out because they suck at math, planning, and objective risk assessment.

Look, bad luck happens to all of us but the fact of the matter is that while some of us plan our lives around minimizing the effects of bad luck and bad risks, many people who have financial issues play fast and loose with their financial lives preferencing the #yolo attitude to honest, objective risk assessment. I know 25 year old professionals that only have emergency healthcare insurance not because they can't afford it, but because they don't think it's worth the expense of hedging their risks. Hell, even McDonald's and WalMart offer relatively low-cost, high benefit healthcare plans for their employees. People would just rather have a nicer apartment than better healthcare insurance when they are healthy.

PS. Almost all debt can be excised through bankruptcy. The fact that people don't exercise this option and prefer a life of debt serv ...


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


You sound boomery.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rikkards: edmo: It's going to be interesting. Of the folks I know, I'd say it runs about 3:1 in favor of staying remote.

What it really comes down to: how easily can you replace your job?

Not where I work,they had a town hall about starting to repopulate the campus (which is supposed to house about 10k at full capacity) this fall. Right now I think there is maybe 10% of that, I walked from one side to the other last Friday around 11AM and saw 20 people total


Epic in Verona?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Her husband is an out of work dog walker and she's on maternity leave?



They're looking for a 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with 3 acres.  Their budget is $800k.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: As long as everything gets done who cares?


that is the greatest question we will find out the answer to shortly.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A year ago last week, I was just getting out of the Hospital after having a toe amputated, being sent home with a "wound vac attached to my foot and a PIC  line in my arm for daily IV antibiotic therapy and two different home healthcare nurses scheduled  for bi-weekly visits (one to check on the PIC and one to change the dressings on my foot).  I was very stressed about having to ask for a month plus of WFH without looking like a malingerer, and or hurting my chances at a promotion that had been a long time coming.  I even mentally wondered if the wound vac (being portable after all) was NECESSARILY a bar to commuting back to the office every day

And then...before I could even set up my request....Bang. Zoom.   Covid hits and EVERYBODY is MANDATORY 100% remote until further notice  (and it's now been more than a year and the earliest anything could change is July)

and in the last year, the world did not stop turning, productivity has in no way fallen off.   I save 3 hours and $20/day not commuting to work.   I fail to see any real good reason that this should change and I am perfectly comfortable lobbying that same employer to make this arrangement permanent.  30 minutes farther away from the city, I can buy a BIG house on a couple of acres for less than a condo goes for where I live now.

The modern office was an outgrowth of the factory that proceeded it.   With modern tech there really is no more reason to incur the kinds of capital outlay for a big office to house all of your workers that there once was.   The only people that are against it are those from the "hall monitor" school of management who believe if you can't watch your employees every second of the day, they won't do any work
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: Renee had long dreamed of moving to Seattle. Why??

I guess if you enjoy seeing homeless people and camps everywhere, drug addicts roaming the streets, trash everywhere, terrible traffic, then Seattle is the place for you.


Frasier lied to us!
 
