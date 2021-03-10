 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   "When your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip outside for 24 hours"   (reuters.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, stuntman Hunter Ray Barker, golden opportunity, Nicolas Montano, point home, local businesses, Los Toros restaurant logo, big explosive way, favorite Mexican restaurant  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 10 Mar 2021 at 6:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about now, but Los Toros - thanks to its location, happy hour, and generous pours - used to attract a lot of people from the San Fernando Valley's porn industry.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sit in a pool of guacamole? And instead of just hanging around, you make it a challenge to eat it all with a mountain of tortilla crisps over the 24 hours.
 
tasteme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pubic hair in MY bean dip? It's more likely than you think.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Human bean dip
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moved to Salem after a futile 10 years trying to find good Mexican food in Milwaukie/Oregon City.  Found a fantastic place second week here and it's take-out only, so they continue to do okay.
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More beans, Mr. Taggart?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would also drink Modelo.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I recently signed up for one of the home meal delivery services. Kinda like meals-n-wheels but delivered by FedEx.

Just had a thought about them. (ouch, it hurt too) There are about a dozen now. Never noticed them before. No idea if one of them has been around for a long time. In all the cities, there are kitchen-factories. They normally deliver to the on-sight company cafeterias. Those do not normally make the entrees themselves. Now that business must be way down. So they are using them to package up the meals to be delivered straight to homes. They must have added the equipment to package into individual containers. Or you can order a kit where all the stuff is packed into individual little bags and all put into one big bag. I am guessing that some of those kitchens make the meals for multiple delivery services.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If there was a decent one here (N of ATL) I would burn a PTO day doing this to save it.
And would pay for my food & drinks.
(side of rice please, no bean dip)

Mexican food and Mom, in that order, are things I miss the most about AZ.

(Georgia...the food is not noteworthy)
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What, no "Who Sell Out" cover photo? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: What, no "Who Sell Out" cover photo? Fark, I am disappoint.


My first thought.  I read somewhere that Roger Daltrey got pneumonia from that photo shoot.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really? I'm the first?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, apparently if you're a Farker, you'd insist that they give you free chips and salsa, lest you proclaim that they aren't a "real" Mexican food restaurant...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ann-Margret, Rain Champagne (Tommy)
Youtube k8T1ZR98aEA
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.