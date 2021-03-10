 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Biker Week? More like Superspreader Week   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Daytona Beach, Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, Volusia County, Florida, Florida, Daytona Beach Bike Week, vaccination sites, Daytona Beach  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 11:35 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's how it went in Sturgis. Keep in mind 99% of attendees left the state to go home. This is just South Dakota cases

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ride downhill at Angel Fire in New Mexico. It's on the "Enchanted Circle" route and is a frequent motorcycle tour route. More than once I've encountered large groups driving it, 5-10 MPH under the speed limit. There's nothing more frustrating than having to spend an extra 20 minutes driving up it because 100+ tourons on motorcycles are gawking at the scenery, holding up traffic, chatting to each other as they drive along.  I think I passed 35 of them during one of their rally's a few years ago.

/rant off
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.


That's ridiculous, they don't track people with cellphones. They track people with vaccines.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I ride downhill at Angel Fire in New Mexico. It's on the "Enchanted Circle" route and is a frequent motorcycle tour route. More than once I've encountered large groups driving it, 5-10 MPH under the speed limit. There's nothing more frustrating than having to spend an extra 20 minutes driving up it because 100+ tourons on motorcycles are gawking at the scenery, holding up traffic, chatting to each other as they drive along.  I think I passed 35 of them during one of their rally's a few years ago.

/rant off


Yeah literally NOTHING more frustrating than that. Yeah.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It must be easy to be a writer in the covid era.  Write an article once, and then just change the place and name of the event that will rain death down upon us.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.

That's ridiculous, they don't track people with cellphones. They track people with vaccines.


Uh, vaccines are made from ground up cell phones. Wake up.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.


This is how freedom dies.
 
darch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a Harley rider but i loathe everything about that "lifestyle".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just assume most of the attendees have already been infected by Covid and at least a third with herpes.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just assume most of the attendees have already been infected by Covid and at least a third with herpes.


Actually, a third of them have.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.

That's ridiculous, they don't track people with cellphones. They track people with vaccines.


I think he meant 5G, which connects to the vaccines
Study it out
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Murkan entitlement on full display as usual.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: It must be easy to be a writer in the covid era.  Write an article once, and then just change the place and name of the event that will rain death down upon us.


Last time we had a "bike week" that state became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So its understandable why some may be concerned.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.

This is how freedom dies.


Some dude told us all about it in plain language about 8 years ago, but then he fled and became a sock puppet for Putin so we're supposed to forget why he had to run in the first place.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Superspreader event? Isn't that what they called all the parties Lynzee was invited to back in high school?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.

This is how freedom dies.


With a dry hacking cough, high fever, a chance of organ failure, and a high transmission rate?
 
limboslam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pinner: Pretty sure cell phone traffic is being monitored, then see where those phones go afterwards to at least give a heads up to a state that cares.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I liked it better when rednecks and bikers weren't one in the same...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She is old and Japanese.
I call her Mrs. Miyagi.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will duplicate the result of the Sturgis Rally.

Srsly, what a time for epidemiology grad students.   Thesis topics are just falling out of the sky.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I ride downhill at Angel Fire in New Mexico. It's on the "Enchanted Circle" route and is a frequent motorcycle tour route. More than once I've encountered large groups driving it, 5-10 MPH under the speed limit. There's nothing more frustrating than having to spend an extra 20 minutes driving up it because 100+ tourons on motorcycles are gawking at the scenery, holding up traffic, chatting to each other as they drive along.  I think I passed 35 of them during one of their rally's a few years ago.

/rant off


Wait until you  encounter hundreds of bicycle racers four abreast on a hilly road.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: It must be easy to be a writer in the covid era.  Write an article once, and then just change the place and name of the event that will rain death down upon us.

Last time we had a "bike week" that state became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So its understandable why some may be concerned.


About 120 cases in South Dakota were tied to Sturgis.  400 cases were linked to Sturgis nationwide, and that includes secondary infections.  According to cell phone data, more than 400,000 people attended.
 
FastJeff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know it's not true, but farkin hell, can't help but help but think people with loud motorcycles are farking morons.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love that that t shirt features a death's head defiantly flipping off concerns about covid, presumably without a trace of irony.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.