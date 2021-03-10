 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Euro Weekly News) Weeners Doctor kills lover with his sheenis. It must have been very pure cocaine or a very big endowment   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
31
    More: Weeners, Google, Advertising, purpose of the cookie, partner uses, HTTP cookie, World Wide Web, cc session, user interest  
•       •       •

1385 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Repeated powdering your dong can lead to a deviated scrotum, Doc.

Disclaimer: While I am not a licensed medical professional, I studied cocaine intensively in the 1980s.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serving up a hot steaming hot dog sprinkled with powder
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so confused.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm.    Yeah, some how I suspect her vagyayo wasn't the only orifice of her body cocaine went in this particular case.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with your cocaine, Germany?

/dude must be hung like a Clydesdale
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you order the "Sausage Supreme".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess wergild is still a thing over there.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cockaine
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't cocaine an anesthetic? How'd he keep his schwanz for deflating? Did it pound it with his shoe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 80s I read an article about a guy who was injecting it into his schlong to stay hard. As a vasoconstrictor, it ended up causing problems with his extremities. The article said that doctors had to amputate all of his toes and nine of his fingers. The reason I recall it is because the article ended with this line:

"The penis fell off on its own."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Pfft.... amateur.
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - dick dingers are a thing?

Why would you do that?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... here's the story... a 1988 Darwin Award.

https://darwinawards.com/darwin/darwi​n​1993-04.html
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to get down
6 feet underground
Cocaine
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm so confused.


He was a man pretending to be a woman pretending to be a man. I think
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knows a thing or two about Peruvian Marching Powder..
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Back in the 80s I read an article about a guy who was injecting it into his schlong to stay hard. As a vasoconstrictor, it ended up causing problems with his extremities. The article said that doctors had to amputate all of his toes and nine of his fingers. The reason I recall it is because the article ended with this line:

"The penis fell off on its own."


someone is going to make finding that article their personal mission.
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Isn't cocaine an anesthetic? How'd he keep his schwanz for deflating? Did it pound it with his shoe?

[Fark user image 625x473]


The numbing effect wouldn't make you go soft, just last longer. Doesn't really numb skin as much as you might think. I know from being involved in said act with lady friends in my younger days.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That was a weird read that only got weirder and ended with this:

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: WTF is wrong with your cocaine, Germany?

/dude must be hung like a Clydesdale


Well, we can conclude his penis was bigger than her nostril.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: Wait - dick dingers are a thing?

Why would you do that?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: foo monkey: I'm so confused.

He was a man pretending to be a woman pretending to be a man. I think


Ha! I just rewatched Victor Victoria over the weekend.

Gives me a giggle every time that the club owner is Gimli and Treebeard.
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: Wait - dick dingers are a thing?

Why would you do that?


Some women are into that, its a little exciting, and sexual. Just like guys like doing dingers off of breasts, or asses.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That was a weird read that only got weirder and ended with this:

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis".


Is "Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis" your Fark Alt?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldJames: KC Dutchman: Isn't cocaine an anesthetic? How'd he keep his schwanz for deflating? Did it pound it with his shoe?

[Fark user image 625x473]

The numbing effect wouldn't make you go soft, just last longer. Doesn't really numb skin as much as you might think. I know from being involved in said act with lady friends in my younger days.


Yes I tried that once... except she was supposta snort it off.   But we were laughing so hard that most of it wound up on the floor.

She insisted on getting ALL of what remained, though.

The lingering anesthetic effect was brief, but the jollies lasted all night.

/why yes, it WAS the 80's
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ween - Put The Coke On My Dick
Youtube zpnAJ-zvHj8
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That was a weird read that only got weirder and ended with this:

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis".

Is "Doctor Who Killed Lover with Cocaine on His Penis" your Fark Alt?


Now it is!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Metastatic Capricorn: Back in the 80s I read an article about a guy who was injecting it into his schlong to stay hard. As a vasoconstrictor, it ended up causing problems with his extremities. The article said that doctors had to amputate all of his toes and nine of his fingers. The reason I recall it is because the article ended with this line:

"The penis fell off on its own."

someone is going to make finding that article their personal mission.


Well, I found a reference to the story, posted above, but the article written that particular way was probably in one of the Boston or Metrowest papers ... likely The Globe.

Good hunting.
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Back in the 80s I read an article about a guy who was injecting it into his schlong to stay hard. As a vasoconstrictor, it ended up causing problems with his extremities. The article said that doctors had to amputate all of his toes and nine of his fingers. The reason I recall it is because the article ended with this line:

"The penis fell off on its own."


It was one of the earliest Darwin Awards. His priapism led to phlebitis and traveling clots. He ended up losing both legs, one arm, and his necrotic shmekele
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: That's what happens when you order the "Sausage Supreme".


ummm Miss...does that come with Fries?

/If i order Fries will you have some? You? Oh, I KNOW you will!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.