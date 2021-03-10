 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Milo Yiannopoulos comes out of the ex-closet, or something. Or perhaps he just needs money and is histronic   (nypost.com) divider line
113
    More: Strange, Gay, Gay community, Sexual orientation, LGBT, Sexuality and gender identity-based cultures, LGBT culture, wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, The Next Decade  
•       •       •

1865 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Mar 2021 at 8:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



113 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a man truly and ex-gay when everything he says and does, sucks balls?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's going to continue to live with his boyfriend, be a consecrated Catholic man, and he's not going to be gay.

Uh-huh.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
announcing that he "would like to help rehabilitate what the media calls 'conversion therapy'"

declared himself no longer gay and "sodomy free,"


"go from free sodomy to sodomy-free in 10 easy steps!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sodomy gets a bum rap.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief, he's become even more delusional
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he stop being a pedophile or did he just switch teams on that as well?

The right wing grift universe seems to be quite full and it's interesting to watch the people at the edges keep trying to wiggle their way in. Glenn Beck with his pro-Trump, anti-Trump, and then pro-Trump thing was another one.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milo Yiannopoulos comes out of the ex-closet, or something. Or perhaps he just needs money and is histronic needs money.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol not this guy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's another grift.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, for once, the answer is not "butt stuff"?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat?

Oh, the post.  Speaking of shiat.


Carry on.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Sodomy gets a bum rap.


Meet the Feebles - Sodomy
Youtube Ulb0pLBgRCw
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in order to keep his name in the news, he's decided to pretend that he's now a supporter of conversion therapy, a "treatment" grounded in bigotry and misunderstanding so horrific that, according to one recent study, it creates an up to 92 percent increased risk of lifetime suicide ideation in non-trans youth and young people forced to undergo it.

This is one of those times when wishing long, painful cancer on someone is entirely appropriate.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Show Senior books and relapse
Youtube oYhzIRTRtWc
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex gay is bi, right? Your sexual identity carries a history.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, he's going to continue to live with his boyfriendhusband, be a consecrated Catholic man, and he's not going to be gay.

Uh-huh.


His husband may have something to say about that, if he exists. Who could possibly want to live with that nelly mess?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's another grift.


"I went away and found religion so you should trust me now" is one of the oldest grifts around.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-gays are just bisexuals who are confused about the spectrum of human sexuality and wherein they lie on it.

You can be bi-sexual and in a monogamous relationship, that doesn't make you either straight or gay, it's you've found the partner who makes you happy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gurl?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is a perfect candidate for deportation.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly-gee-whiz, I wonder if he's looking to expand his shriveling audience base with this move?
 
JinxofSpades
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

no1curr: Good grief, he's become even more delusional


He's just looking to get his grift on.  Just needs to find the right angle for it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Did he stop being a pedophile or did he just switch teams on that as well?

The right wing grift universe seems to be quite full and it's interesting to watch the people at the edges keep trying to wiggle their way in. Glenn Beck with his pro-Trump, anti-Trump, and then pro-Trump thing was another one.


Any port in a storm.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: mofa: Sodomy gets a bum rap.

[YouTube video: Meet the Feebles - Sodomy]


Well done.  Haven't seen a Feebles reference  in decades
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He needs to go into The Closet. He'll find a lot of cute appliances there.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*reporting submitter for suggesting that a gay man would resort to histrionics*
 
RyogaM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Republicans stopped paying me when I was only a gay conservative, maybe they will pay me as an ex-gay conservative!"

They won't.  You're a washed up.  And you should be deported.
 
alitaki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: mofa: Sodomy gets a bum rap.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ulb0pLBg​RCw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Peter Jackson's Opus Magnum
 
jsnbase
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing says "healthy relationship" like "could be worse for him, I guess."
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Ex-gays are just bisexuals who are confused about the spectrum of human sexuality and wherein they lie on it.

You can be bi-sexual and in a monogamous relationship, that doesn't make you either straight or gay, it's you've found the partner who makes you happy.



Wait... Wait... Wait...
Someone oughtta tell that to the persun, who was in charge of "Campus Queer Equality" when I was still in Uni a few years ago, as they were of the vehement, and oft-stated opinion that: "Bi is a LIE. You're either queer, and too self-loathing and hypocritical to come all the way out of the closet, or you're just a straight who's trying to be trendy, and just a farking TOURIST!"
 
someonelse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, he's going to continue to live with his boyfriend, be a consecrated Catholic man, and he's not going to be gay.

Uh-huh.


So, kinda Abe Lincoln gay.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why can't we just ignore this de-platformed attention whore?

/I realize I'm not helping by posting in this thread.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was going to get angry about this, because of how much bullshiat non-straight persons already have to put up with, and I wouldn't want this to give them even a moment of pause about being who they truly are.

Then I realized that anyone being impacted in that way by this would have been looking to Mildew Yeetawayfromus for guidance, and stopped caring.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

someonelse: Benevolent Misanthrope: So, he's going to continue to live with his boyfriend, be a consecrated Catholic man, and he's not going to be gay.

Uh-huh.

So, kinda Abe Lincoln gay.


...why do you make me post these things?

Electric Six - Gay Bar
Youtube IslF_EyhMzg
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

someonelse: Benevolent Misanthrope: So, he's going to continue to live with his boyfriend, be a consecrated Catholic man, and he's not going to be gay.

Uh-huh.

So, kinda Abe Lincoln gay.


That sounds more like Milo's speed.

// just joshing
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Conversion therapy is a scam, and dangerous.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've come to realize why conservatives are so angry all of the time. It is because they are always on the losing side of history. They may be able to impede or delay progress but progress almost always happens in the long run, despite their best efforts. The reason they always lose is because it feels a lot better to love and help your fellow humans than it does to hate and hurt them.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's not bi, stop saying he's bi.  He's a gay man who lost his grift and is pretending to be straight to get his grift back.  Bi doesn't enter into the equation, at all.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...yet still a craven attention wh*re.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So two people in this thread stated that there is no such thing as ex-gay, just Bi.
What about ex-straight?
Are those men and women who came out of the closet after years of marriage and/or having children who announced that they are gay wrong too?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mofa: Sodomy gets a bum rap.


What a crappy thing to say.
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poor Milo. Can we get this poor man some negative attention? All he wants is to be "that" guy, and if he can't troll the media, can he even say that he exists?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So he's, "not gay" but living as a couple with another man?    .....   In a supposedly sexless relationship ...

I'm afraid that's not how any of this works...The lack of buttseks doesn't mean you aren't gay..
There are a lot of gay dudes that don't do that at all..Which he should know. .It's not the sexytime
activity, it's the fact that you are in and only want romantic relationships exclusively with the same sex that makes it gay..
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fta: "Yiannopoulos added that "over the next decade, I would like to help rehabilitate what the media calls 'conversion therapy."

That's his next grift?

Sucking up to anti-LGBT conservative groups by pretending that CT is legit?

What an evil self loathing POS.

Shameless AW gonna AW shamelessly, I guess.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine craving attention to the point I would deny who I was and live a lie. It must be a horrible way to live.
 
victrin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know what? Fine, let the straights have him. Us in the queer community are sick of his shiat. We're also sick of the media continually giving this piece of human filth a podium.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As far as his personal life, Yiannopoulos said of his husband: "The guy I live with has been demoted to housemate, which hasn't been easy for either of us. It helps that I can still just about afford to keep him in Givenchy and a new Porsche every year. Could be worse for him, I guess."

It was only like 2 years ago that this clown was trying to charge people a few hundy to have dinner with him. Nobody did.

He's broke and this is his new play.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I discovered that the extremist rightwing that I depend on to make a living doesn't tolerate my being gay, so now I'm ex-gay! Send me money!"
 
Displayed 50 of 113 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.