(MovieWeb)   Caught in the fallout of the Pepe le Pew scandal, Miss Piggy faces accusations of domestic violence   (movieweb.com) divider line
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we cancel humanity altogether?
What a bunch of insufferable pussies..
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Somebody on the internet said something, so this must meansomething!"

I hate clickbait culture.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: When do we cancel humanity altogether?
What a bunch of insufferable pussies..


hoodedutilitarian.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just "cancel" everything already, jeez
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she never ran for President.  Accusations like that would sink a presidential hopeful in no time.  What?  The last four years weren't just a fevered dream?  It actually happened?

What monkey business is this?

/I think a monkey business would be a pretty good business
//cost effective if you don't unionize the monkeys\
///Complaints?  See Mr. Poop Flinger in Aisle 2.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to lose every election Dems? This is how you lose every election.
 
devwood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I read the article title I heard a loud "Hi-Yah!" in my mind.
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did Kermit do to deserve her wrath?
 
HumanFly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was firmly told that cancel culture was a myth
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah jeez what's next Peanuts?  Just because Lucy won't let Charlie kick the damn football and that bullying!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean that's clearly a concussion at least maybe even a cracked skull and TBI.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't Piggy getting "canceled", this is a bunch of assholes mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie and trying to accuse the people who AREN'T mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie are hypocrites.

It's about as serious as the time 4chan anons pretended to be "feminists" wanting to cancel Father's Day.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Ah jeez what's next Peanuts?  Just because Lucy won't let Charlie kick the damn football and that bullying!

[Fark user image image 306x230]

I mean that's clearly a concussion at least maybe even a cracked skull and TBI.


Just wait until he gets the medical bill.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people outraged that people are outraged have already become more annoying than cancel culture. I assume it only gets worse from here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: You want to lose every election Dems? This is how you lose every election.


"Dems" didn't do any of the recent events, corporate lawyers did.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a farking cartoon people. Yes, it revolves around a skunk attempting to rape a cat. And Tom & Jerry involves a cat and mouse inflicting grievous bodily harm on each other. Yogi bear commits theft. Nobody's going to turn into a rapist, a murder, or a thief because they watched cartoons.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Acme company needs to be investigated. Look at all the defective products they sell. Wille E Coyote should sue.
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew Ms. Piggy was swine.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way for media companies to create new characters and content for the modern era... then they wouldnt have to keep shoe-horning older properties into todays norms.

This is like if ford tried re-release the 56 Lincoln with hybrid technology. Ok, good on you guys for trying, and it is a pretty car, looking at it really takes me back... but its still completely impractical for todays drivers needs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am actaully pretty certain why they made Miss Piggy the ex and gave Kermit a new love interest in the last muppet show.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't read anything about this, but FWIW even as a child I felt uncomfortable and confused that Pepe kept trying to force himself on another cartoon character. It felt very different from the OTT cartoon violence between Tom and Jerry.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Ah jeez what's next Peanuts?  Just because Lucy won't let Charlie kick the damn football and that bullying!

[Fark user image 306x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

I mean that's clearly a concussion at least maybe even a cracked skull and TBI.


Not just physical abuse.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: This isn't Piggy getting "canceled", this is a bunch of assholes mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie and trying to accuse the people who AREN'T mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie are hypocrites.

It's about as serious as the time 4chan anons pretended to be "feminists" wanting to cancel Father's Day.


Exactly.  Cartoons by their nature are over the top caricatures meant to be taken comedically.

You thinking Pepe le Pew is "rapey" and should be canceled is ridiculous, and you should stop taking yourself and life so seriously
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: It's a farking cartoon people. Yes, it revolves around a skunk attempting to rape a cat. And Tom & Jerry involves a cat and mouse inflicting grievous bodily harm on each other. Yogi bear commits theft. Nobody's going to turn into a rapist, a murder, or a thief because they watched cartoons.


It's a cartoon people? I thought it was a cartoon skunk and pig.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: I think the Acme company needs to be investigated. Look at all the defective products they sell. Wille E Coyote should sue.


He has, multiple times. With the same results.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong Pepe.

cdn.drawception.comView Full Size


Ahhh... that's better.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devwood: As I read the article title I heard a loud "Hi-Yah!" in my mind.


Uncle Roger?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A collection of facetious tweets from internet randos. Clearly, Biden is henceforth expelled from the Oval Office and Sarah Palin Donald Trump is automatically president.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: A'isha P.: This isn't Piggy getting "canceled", this is a bunch of assholes mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie and trying to accuse the people who AREN'T mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie are hypocrites.

It's about as serious as the time 4chan anons pretended to be "feminists" wanting to cancel Father's Day.

Exactly.  Cartoons by their nature are over the top caricatures meant to be taken comedically.

You thinking Pepe le Pew is "rapey" and should be canceled is ridiculous, and you should stop taking yourself and life so seriously


You seem awfully mad that a rapey cartoon skunk won't appear in a basketball movie.

I am entirely unsurprised.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was also a rapist.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when the pictures of Piggy and Janis show up.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't find it but somebody tweeted along the lines of "I'm glad Pepe le Pew got cancelled and my kids are safe.  Now my son can get back to playing Grand Theft Auto where he just lit a hooker on fire so he didn't have to pay her."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepe LePew has a fandom?

Get a f*ckin life
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: "Somebody on the internet said something, so this must meansomething!"

I hate clickbait culture.


Seems that the powers that be don't know how to handle these first few weeks
of something close to normalcy without trying to manufacture the outrage of the day.

Over a character that was spoofing long forgotten tropes about a supposed european
hygiene and a long forgotten movie and it's long forgotten remake and mores that haven't
aged well for this modern humorless society.

/that only appeared in less than 18 original shorts beginning in 1945, the last in 1962.
//which was more repetitive in scope than any post-Fleischer Popeye
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Call me when the pictures of Piggy and Janis show up.


Piggy is just another word for "nothing left to lose"
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A'isha P.:

Nice try.  You think you can win a philosophical discussion by telling me I'm trying to defend a rapist.

It's a cartoon.

And try engaging people in actual discussion instead of just calling people names
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches Fuck The Pain Away as sung by Miss Piggy
Youtube xRrum4UbowY
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Pepe LePew has a fandom?


Incels
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x831]


Yes.  Yes, those things are exactly the same.  EXACTLY.  And you should be commended for exposing our president as the rapey skunk that he his.  God bless you, sir!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: A'isha P.:

Nice try.  You think you can win a philosophical discussion by telling me I'm trying to defend a rapist.

It's a cartoon.

And try engaging people in actual discussion instead of just calling people names


What's there to discuss about a rapey cartoon skunk?

That you are defending.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Totally Sharky Complete: [Fark user image 850x831]

Yes.  Yes, those things are exactly the same.  EXACTLY.  And you should be commended for exposing our president as the rapey skunk that he his.  God bless you, sir!


That pic cracks me up because it's obviously "Eww... Old man coffee breath", not "Stop touching me, creep."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.  An extra 'h' got in there somehow.  Do with it what you will.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that Pepe LePew is canceled for the sexual harresment and not because he's a negative stereotype of a particular ethnic group.

I wonder why that seems to be the the case here?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: I haven't read anything about this, but FWIW even as a child I felt uncomfortable and confused that Pepe kept trying to force himself on another cartoon character. It felt very different from the OTT cartoon violence between Tom and Jerry.


Sexual assault is basically Pepe's entire shtick. It would be one thing to become comically enamored based on a misunderstanding, but the relentless physicality of it is a whole other level or cringe.

On the other hand, the physical violence of a typical Tom & Jerry cartoon works in at least two levels IMO; One, it's comically over-the-top. Realistic violence with realistic consequences would not be acceptable, and also bring the series to an abrupt halt... two, the vast majority of what happens to Tom is a consequence of his own actions, bringing an overall theme of karmic justice to the whole thing. Certainly Tom is often the victim of other's actions, but it's usually some scheme of his backfiring.
=Smidge=
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: When do we cancel humanity altogether?
What a bunch of insufferable pussies..


These things influence children.  They are targeted towards children.  Isn't our job to teach our kids to be better people?

Pepe is a one note character whose one note is sexual assault.  I get that changing social values upsets you, but what is being lost here?  Seriously?  If you dialed back the sexual assault, what would be left for him?  A lonely skunk?

It used to be ok to make racist jokes, to make jokes about beating women and a bunch of other shiat. Times change.  If it was a character whose whole gimmick was beating his wife, would you be as offended?

Miss Piggy is different in that she is not a one note character.  The beating Kermit gags are just gross.  But there is a lot more she does.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're coming out with a new character: Jewy Jew-Jew Jewnior Shabajew. Should be ok.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: FarkingSmurf: Ah jeez what's next Peanuts?  Just because Lucy won't let Charlie kick the damn football and that bullying!

[Fark user image 306x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

I mean that's clearly a concussion at least maybe even a cracked skull and TBI.

Not just physical abuse.

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 450x338]


LOL!  Poor Charlie Brown.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiiiii Ya!
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Pert: I haven't read anything about this, but FWIW even as a child I felt uncomfortable and confused that Pepe kept trying to force himself on another cartoon character. It felt very different from the OTT cartoon violence between Tom and Jerry.

Sexual assault is basically Pepe's entire shtick. It would be one thing to become comically enamored based on a misunderstanding, but the relentless physicality of it is a whole other level or cringe.

On the other hand, the physical violence of a typical Tom & Jerry cartoon works in at least two levels IMO; One, it's comically over-the-top. Realistic violence with realistic consequences would not be acceptable, and also bring the series to an abrupt halt... two, the vast majority of what happens to Tom is a consequence of his own actions, bringing an overall theme of karmic justice to the whole thing. Certainly Tom is often the victim of other's actions, but it's usually some scheme of his backfiring.
=Smidge=


No - his entire shtick is stereotype of French men.  And how the stereotype was used in Hollywood movies.

They were infamous to the Americans/British culture of the era for being leering and making overconfident come-ons on to women the streets.
 
