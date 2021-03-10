 Skip to content
(YouTube)   There has never been a video filmed using a drone featuring a single continuous shot that's cooler than this. Although if you know of a contender please post it in the comments
Warthog [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This one is cool too, but the camera work was way easier:

OK Go - Upside Down & Inside Out
Youtube LWGJA9i18Co
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Repeat, but I forgot to comment the first time so that's OK. I used to live about 1/2 mile from the Bryant Lake Bowl and bowled there before the hipsters learned how to walk.
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
Wow, that was farking cool!
 
dryknife
1 hour ago  
John Fogerty - The Old Man Down the Road HQ (official video)
Youtube 4cwS_db9DtY
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It's cool. Not taking away from it. This guy's channel is all about FPV videos. He does mostly outdoor runs in Australia. There are years of videos. Block off your calendar.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ln​1​TA-w4bahRI7yN0TcJA
 
FarkaDark
1 hour ago  
All that week looking for this guy
 
Porous Horace
1 hour ago  
Music video filmed with a drone, in one take.
Simple setup, use of location and lighting - very clever!

Męskie Granie Orkiestra 2018 (Kortez, Podsiadło, Zalewski) - Początek (LIVE) Official Video
Youtube QRxH-II0OsA
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Pretty good CGI there.


/am I doing it right?
 
soupafi
1 hour ago  
Bryant Lake Bowl has some amazing food too
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Warthog: This one is cool too, but the camera work was way easier:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LWGJA9i1​8Co]


OK Go - I Won't Let You Down - Official Video
Youtube u1ZB_rGFyeU


Drone
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  
I wonder how many takes the pilot took. Popping up into the alley machine area was a bit blind.
 
lithven
1 hour ago  
Anyone else cringe when seeing the people with masks around their chin or completely without masks?    I think the pandemic broke me.
 
Porous Horace
1 hour ago  

dryknife: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4cwS_db9​DtY]


This is quite enjoyable at 1.33x speed.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I wish I could find a bowling alley like that.  Don't get me wrong, we have places *like* that for sure but they are always jam packed.
 
Nana's Vibrator
1 hour ago  
I like that it was done so skillfully but he chose a bowling alley, allowing literally any other video shot with the same precision to be cooler.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The piloting skill alone is impressive.
 
Grumpy Cat
1 hour ago  
Very cool.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This is America by Childish Gambino.

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Big Lebowski Dream Part
Youtube z92bykaeV4o
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Give Perseverance a chance and we will could get a cooler drone video from Mars!
 
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  
I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Very cool subby, loved the Jesus ball-cleaning part.
This might be a contender for a limited audience

Drone Flies Through a Multimillion-Dollar Car Collection!
Youtube hNzQWH601sw
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.


I assumed it was a pico drone since it flew between a guy's legs
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sexy Jesus: I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.

I assumed it was a pico drone since it flew between a guy's legs


"Is that a pico drone between your legs or are you just happy to see me?"
 
orbister
56 minutes ago  

Warthog: This one is cool too, but the camera work was way easier:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LWGJA9i1​8Co?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


They appear to end up covered in vomit, which I gather is fairly standard for these flights.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: GardenWeasel: Sexy Jesus: I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.

I assumed it was a pico drone since it flew between a guy's legs

"Is that a pico drone between your legs or are you just happy to see me?"


*whirls blades suggestively*
 
MillionDollarMo
55 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.


I'm certified to operate in Canada, and as much as I've seen many, many unsafely and illegally produced drone videos, this looked well coordinated and highly staged. It's not at all unlikely they had spotters along every step of the flight plan, which would satisfy line of sight regulations. This looks like it was produced with a lot of thought rather than flippancy.
 
MillionDollarMo
49 minutes ago  
Also
Touch of Evil Opening Shot
Youtube Yg8MqjoFvy4


And today I learned we can't embed Vimeo links. :('
Opening Shot of Robert Altman's The Player (1992)
Search it I guess, because I'm sick of trying to paste it in this godforsaken flalfubglageen.
 
Trainspotr
37 minutes ago  
Love the BLB. I used to go there all the time when I lived in Minneapolis. So many places from 25 years ago are gone, it's nice to know some are still around.
 
MillionDollarMo
37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Sexy Jesus: I wonder if JayByrd has a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.  YouTube is where the FAA farms for citations, all the millenial hipsters make it too easy.  I doubt he does, or that he will keep it if that thing weighed more than .55 lbs.  No way that he had visual line of sight on his drone throughout, for starters. Guess he could have gotten a waiver, but that's not how the tattooed, ironic facial hair crowd usually does it.

I'm certified to operate in Canada, and as much as I've seen many, many unsafely and illegally produced drone videos, this looked well coordinated and highly staged. It's not at all unlikely they had spotters along every step of the flight plan, which would satisfy line of sight regulations. This looks like it was produced with a lot of thought rather than flippancy.


I should also mention that this was clearly shot using an FPV drone, which by their very nature prohibit operator line of site. They require spotters to be used in any situation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Very nice.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Amateur. I once landed my son's RC helicopter indoors and only broke one wing.
 
Knuckledragger
20 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCdah​J​lwTG0 not a drone just a really cool shot
 
dr_iacovone
13 minutes ago  
This is bowling.  There are rules.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
11 minutes ago  

starsrift: I wonder how many takes the pilot took. Popping up into the alley machine area was a bit blind.


I think I saw some twitter comments pointing out a couple of nicely disguised cuts, but to me that doesn't take away any of the impressiveness of it.  Fun to see the likes of James Gunn and Lee Unkrich raving about it online.

While I've been aware of FPV/racing drones, I didn't realize people were using these for video production.  Just learned of the cinewhoop.

If I could make one small critique, the editor in me says they didn't need 3 similar circular passes through the main part of the bowling alley.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  
I didn't see anyone fighting about lane courtesy, obviously this was set up.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Not as good but still impressive:

Goodfellas Restaurant Scene
Youtube -NWEfWEdQY0
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
3 minutes ago  

Riche: Not as good but still impressive:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-NWEfWEd​QY0]


That one is still more impressive logistics-wise.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
