 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Joe Biden threatens to unleash his cat to destroy the internet. For reals   (thehill.com) divider line
54
    More: Spiffy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, President of the United States, first family, President Biden Joe Biden DNC, White House, Jen Psaki Jen Psaki Klain, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

1466 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Mar 2021 at 9:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PalpatineDoIt.jpg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha, OK.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh poor Major!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Oh poor Major!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A real family in the White House.  How unrepooplican.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just in time for Caturday?
 
Kiler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should get a pure white cat and have it sitting on his lap while he slowly strokes it during an interview.

/The crying from the Qtards would be epic
 
Alebak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Health care please.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If they're looking for a cat photographer, I can put together a portfolio of my work.  It might take a day or two.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This new guy/gal better give a shout out to the late great Socks or there's gonna be a problem 🤔

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm very excited about the white houses new pussy, i do hope its better behaved than that fat orange one they had last year.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the dogs?
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Better than Trump's pet rock, Eric.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[HD] All Your Base Are Belong To Us
Youtube jQE66WA2s-A
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: If they're looking for a cat photographer, I can put together a portfolio of my work.  It might take a day or two.

[Fark user image image 481x593]


Right, 12 FB of "CAT" pictures.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So dogs and cats are gonna be living together at the WH?

Cue mass hysteria.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?


One of them got overwhelmed and needed to be sent back to Delaware.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?


Overly aggressive. Went back to Delaware.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?


One of them got a bit bitey.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?


The rescue bit someone and was banished.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see, now that Trump has been banned from the internet it's time for the cats to regain control with their memes, and pushing things off the counter, and looking cute, and snugable and oh come here, kittty, let me pet you you big ball of fluff, that's a good kitty.

I approve of this change.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, it has come to this.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

One of them got a bit bitey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for OANN/Newsmax/RT to declare that Trump's (most beautiful) dogs were better behaved and the best White House pets EVER.

/yes, I know, it's the gaslighting
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fta: ""I don't have any update on the cat," Jen Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing. "We know that the cat will break the internet, but I don't have any update on its status."

I freaking love this woman. ^_^

/Mods are asleep. POST KITTEHS!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

One of them got overwhelmed and needed to be sent back to Delaware.


Poor puppy.

But I'd prefer a less crowded environment myself, too.
 
Cheron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Biden to unleash rat hunting predator
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

One of them got overwhelmed and needed to be sent back to Delaware.


Both dogs went back. They're buds.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

One of them got overwhelmed and needed to be sent back to Delaware.


Major bit someone. The dogs are not accustomed to the crowds of people. It would be tough to be a pooch in the White House. My SIL had a failed seeing eye dog. It was trained for a year and did well,  but when it went into the training in public, it reacted poorly. I guess that is when a lot of potential working dogs fail. They have to stay calm and focused in crowds.

Tough to be a dog in the WH. They just want to chill with their family, but all these swarms of people are in the way.
 
Kiler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

Overly aggressive. Went back to Delaware.


Should have let him loose in the Senate. There are a few Senators that need a good chomp in their nether regions.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes! Cat thread!
Biden's cat was hiding in the cupboard but will be free soon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

Overly aggressive. Went back to Delaware.


All I'mma gonna say, is that I trust Dogs, and if he bit someone, I would keep an eye on that person.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldernell: A real family in the White House.  How unrepooplican.


I can't get over a press secretary who answers questions instead of spouting ridiculous lies.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was going to say I hope someone got caught reaching across the aisle and Major taught them a lesson.
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: If they're looking for a cat photographer, I can put together a portfolio of my work.  It might take a day or two.

[Fark user image 481x593]


Wouldn't have expected any less from you. Nae! We would have been confuzzled and left incomplete otherwise.

Would it surprise you that I'm a fan of having dogs around? (I like cats a lot too but they don't do walks on the beach and running in the rain as well)
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, it was Bidet himself who did the biting. He needs distemper shots, and obedience training. Still may need to put him down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: GardenWeasel: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

Overly aggressive. Went back to Delaware.

All I'mma gonna say, is that I trust Dogs, and if he bit someone, I would keep an eye on that person.


Dogs can be quite protective. The secret service is quite protective. Maybe there was a misunderstanding about who was in charge of protecting.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The obvious choice is a Maine Coon.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

amb: meat0918: pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?

One of them got overwhelmed and needed to be sent back to Delaware.

Major bit someone. The dogs are not accustomed to the crowds of people. It would be tough to be a pooch in the White House. My SIL had a failed seeing eye dog. It was trained for a year and did well,  but when it went into the training in public, it reacted poorly. I guess that is when a lot of potential working dogs fail. They have to stay calm and focused in crowds.

Tough to be a dog in the WH. They just want to chill with their family, but all these swarms of people are in the way.


It's going to be tough for Joe and Jill, too. Not having your buddies around is a strange feeling. I'm always pretty happy to get home from work trips and get the happy dance again.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Biden needs one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: Biden to unleash rat hunting predator


Almost. Let me try...

'BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO UNLEASH VIOLENT SUPER PREDATOR ON WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS TO PURGE 'UNDESIREABLES' IN BLOODY COUP OVER RIGHTFUL RESIDENTS'.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SOON, MY FINE FEATHERED FRIENDS.

SOON.
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: No, it was Bidet himself who did the biting. He needs distemper shots, and obedience training. Still may need to put him down.
[Fark user image 425x240]


Good gawd you losers are starting to ratchet up your nonsense again. Where were you in decrying four years of a con artist and all around shiat head being in office? It has become apparent that you and your ilk are only happy when it's a zero sum game. Deplorable approach to society. And that's all you got so that's why you're making up stuff to deflect from your own failures.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: No, it was Bidet himself who did the biting. He needs distemper shots, and obedience training. Still may need to put him down.
[Fark user image 425x240]


That probably seemed funnier in your head.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lemme see dat Biden bussy
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Whatever happened to the dogs?


Major, he protec, but also he attac.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.