(Guardian)   Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid describes Piers Morgan as "an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster" in her farewell to him, which is a sweet euphemism for "loudmouthed, arrogant, arsehole on the telly"   (theguardian.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 9:05 AM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be back. He always comes back.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Bollocks!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.


While true I will now always think of him as "the guy who self-immolated over Meghan Markle" and that's so funny to me I don't care if he keeps making money somewhere else.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He may end up on the radio, like Farage.

Or there's a new Fox style news channel starting up in the uk soon.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.


There's still a sizeable population in the UK who still look back fondly on Thatcher in the same way people in the US look back on Reagan.  As long as those people are around, he'll have an audience.

/DENNIS!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope the only reason people watch him is because they hate his smug arrogant insufferable ass.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's another outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster
- but he gets a free pass for punching Piers Morgan in the face
(Too bad he also got punchy with his staff as well)
 
ukexpat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And he's doubling down on his bullshiat too. Don't care, would much rather watch Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh...
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With Clarkson it's always felt to me likes theres the tv persona and then him. But with Piers, what you see is what is there. Warts and all.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ukexpat: And he's doubling down on his bullshiat too. Don't care, would much rather watch Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh...


Oh and by the way, yes Piers, you are entitled to your opinion and to express it, that's what free speech is all about. But you are not free from the consequences of so doing.
 
lennavan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't [believe her]," Morgan tweeted. "If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."Great.  I support your freedom of speech.  I will be outraged if the British government attempts to jail you for what you said.Of course, I also support the freedom of speech of everyone who wrote in to complain about you and call you a blowhard asshole (because you are) who only spouts inflammatory opinions to garner attention and viewers a-la Glenn Beck/Hannity/Tucker Carlson. And I support the freedom of the broadcasting company to pick and choose who works for them and to fire whomever they find does not fit with their goals/brand.Everyone has lots of freedom here!
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...loudmouthed, arrogant, arsehole..."

It amazes me just how quickly everyone has forgotten about Rush.   He's only been dead for a few days, but it's like he never existed.   Despite all the strum and drang, in the end these people amount to zero.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lennavan: "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't [believe her]," Morgan tweeted. "If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."Great.  I support your freedom of speech.  I will be outraged if the British government attempts to jail you for what you said.Of course, I also support the freedom of speech of everyone who wrote in to complain about you and call you a blowhard asshole (because you are) who only spouts inflammatory opinions to garner attention and viewers a-la Glenn Beck/Hannity/Tucker Carlson. And I support the freedom of the broadcasting company to pick and choose who works for them and to fire whomever they find does not fit with their goals/brand.Everyone has lots of freedom here!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ukexpat: ukexpat: And he's doubling down on his bullshiat too. Don't care, would much rather watch Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh...

Oh and by the way, yes Piers, you are entitled to your opinion and to express it, that's what free speech is all about. But you are not free from the consequences of so doing.


American-style "free speech" doesn't exist in England.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: "...loudmouthed, arrogant, arsehole..."

It amazes me just how quickly everyone has forgotten about Rush.   He's only been dead for a few days, but it's like he never existed.   Despite all the strum and drang, in the end these people amount to zero.


Rush blazed the trail for the foaming at the mouth right-wing broadcaster, but he has been left in the dust in favor of the younger, even more rabid talking heads. I'm more sad Roger Mudd died. He was a good broadcaster.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheron: [Fark user image image 850x273]


Point of order: the They Live glasses were sunglasses, and those are clearly normal glasses.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The #bringbackpiers hashtag takeover this morning was pretty funny

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 365x205]
Here's another outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster
- but he gets a free pass for punching Piers Morgan in the face
(Too bad he also got punchy with his staff as well)


Problem is it's looking like he's in the corner of the honey-glazed gammon on this one.

Private_Citizen: I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.


Safe bet is he's going to one of the two new right wing networks that are cropping up and used this as a way to peace out and have credibility there. Although I doubt the latter part of the tale (he definitely self-immolated over this), the former is a definite safe bet.
 
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They love him.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Private_Citizen: I wish I believed this was the final word, but I doubt we've seen the last of him. While the majority might have found him an offensive ass, there's still a sizable audience in the UK who love what he has to say, because they feel the same.

He doesn't have the grand stage anymore, but he'll find a new niche, and likely be more unhinged than ever.

There's still a sizeable population in the UK who still look back fondly on Thatcher in the same way people in the US look back on Reagan.  As long as those people are around, he'll have an audience.

/DENNIS!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He will just do a movie with the woman from the mandalorian and Shorty Shapiro
 
Cormee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a professional troll - he knows that his outburst yesterday has probably added an extra 0 onto his income
 
