(Daily Star)   Good news doomsdayers, a NASA study has figured out the date we're all going to die, plants and animals too. No point in putting it in the headline though (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, Oxygen, planet's atmosphere, authors Dr Chris Reinhard, Cyanobacteria, Sun, plant life, Earth, carbon dioxide  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just one more way the universe keeps asking that all important question:
"So, how's that Space program coming along?"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If humans are still around by then, we'll just change Earth's orbit...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, in about a billion years or so?

Good. We've got some time, then.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Considering the fact that we hit the Bronze Age about 5000 years ago, I think we can figure something out in the next billion.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A billion?  We'll kill ourselves and everything on the planet long before then.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll be 1,000,000,047 years old.  That's too young to die.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Considering the fact that we hit the Bronze Age about 5000 years ago, I think we can figure something out in the next billion.


You know who else hit the Bronze?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone needs to put that into Google Calendar stat so we don't accidentally forget..
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't tell me - I like surprises!
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mufhugger: [Fark user image 300x168]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What...  like next tuesday or something?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to wait .9999999999999999 million years and max out my credit card on fun stuff that I always wanted but just didn't seem practical.

THAT'S RIGHT, YOU CAN KISS MY ASH, MASTERCARD!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will computers be Y2B ready?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm all booked that day. I can do the Thursday after that, if it works for all of you.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We already have the solution to this from the past
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
