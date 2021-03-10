 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Old and busted: Elephant graveyard. New hotness: Manatee graveyard   (clickorlando.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 3:40 AM



arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fishing in IRL has been dreadful for the past 7-10 years.
Algae ruin everything.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated reading this. I grew up there, fishing in the "river" and various Merritt Island holes, and enjoying the spoils for dinner. Don't miss the skeeters, but seeing giant gators and giant pink spoonbills and nesting turtles was awesome. Last time I went to the Black Point wildlife drive, the birders were going nuts over a Cinnamon Teal, which is a west-coast bird, who apparently took a wrong turn at Albuquerque.

The Florida state gov't has been Trumpy for a while. A friend of mine quit his job as a park ranger there because of the stupid and fled to the northwest where he's now a ranger at a big trees park. And happy. The Florwellian stupid reached a point not long ago where the term "climate change" was banned in official state docs and meetings. There's a sadly hilarious Youtube of a meeting where the officials are walking on eggshells trying to avoid it and laughing at the absolute WTF stupidity of it all.

That, and the developers choke-hold on most environmental policy there, and I'm kinda surprised there are any manatees left at all. But the manatees are very popular, and should have federal protection, so hopefully this will get some of the Redneck Riviera crowd along the lagoon to maybe do something about it. If not that, then the Biden admin...

But I won't hold my breath. The lagoon has been dying since the population boom/development from the 1950s and all the chemical runoff it has absorbed since. The rotting algal blooms result in a particular stank, such that I grew up hearing the lagoon called "Old Stinkarooney" all the time. But now it's just so much worse.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, the thinity
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LewDux: Oh, the thinity


Oh the eww-manatee!
 
