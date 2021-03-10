 Skip to content
Town Pump gets WET to clean up rainbow spill all over Butte
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Pollution level rising in Butte water" or something similar would be a fine headline anywhere else...

But I understand why local Butte news wouldn't go with something so generic. Wouldn't want the locals to panic and dig themselves into another hole.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phrasing
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the whores okay?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 2 hours ago  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 406x750]

Are the whores okay?


I thought brothels were only legal in that one county in Nevada?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 406x750]

Are the whores okay?

I thought brothels were only legal in that one county in Nevada?


Butte stuff?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Huh-huh, huh-huh.  This is like, our Top Ten list, from our home office in Butt, Montana...."
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants a messy butt.

/ no one
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So .... company trucks in diesel fuel and driver screws the pooch and overfills the tank. He notifies everyone he should, and the other companies notify who they should and a cleanup is started in pretty much record time as compared to other spills of petroleum based stuff reported in the news. 
News media is alerted by a guy who has nothing better to do than walk his dog and wring his hands over this horrible incident after he goes walkabout where he really has no business and OMG smells diesel fuel. (newsflash: depending on the wind you will smell it a half mile away. Diesel fuel reaks.
Ok so yeah there is a sheen, you are going to have that no matter what you do but water samples downstream are clean and everyone seems to be taking the correct measures. How about a way to go guys and not a hack piece on how the public should have been notified !!!
The public needs to let professionals worry about this and keep their noses out of it because they can do nothing but clutch their pearls and panic.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a hydrogeologist who has worked on spill response that also spent about a year driving truck long haul including fueling up at that exact station this story is relevant to my interests.

The cleanup is going to look nasty because they'll need to strip out all of the soil at surface but they should be able to get all but a trace of it.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This thread could have gone down a better route:

cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All right, the Town Pump, the mini-mart who cares, and that's why they sell smokes and alcohol at low, low, prices, as well as having casinos attached to all of their stores.

The Blacktail Creek cleanup was the big cherry on top of the pile of old mining waste, since they managed to rehab it to clean (natural) water and then built a bunch of trails and shiat. Well, there's another 100 million dollars gone to waste, due to "human error." They'll be cleaning that up for years, because that's just a little tiny crick.

ChubbyTiger: winedrinkingman: t
I thought brothels were only legal in that one county in Nevada?
Butte stuff?


Yeah--tourism. It's the only thing that matters.
 
