(WUSA9)   Murdering a man at a Dollar Tree store in Maryland doesn't make a lot of cents   (wusa9.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's Landover, so it makes a lot of sense.

/don't go there unless you are OK with being murdered
//applies to most of PG County
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he shpuld have dressed up enough to go to Walmart.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you don't have to get all dressed up, like if you murdered a man at Wal-Mart.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there is a handy funeral home less than 600' away.  Seems quite tidy for PG county.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Going hunting for a buck" means something a little different here in Wisconsin.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line cutter?
Kept asking the cashier where stuff was

I'm a wanted man. I have the death sentence on twelve Dollar Trees!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: "Going hunting for a buck" means something a little different here in Wisconsin.


Harry Freakstorm: Line cutter?
Kept asking the cashier where stuff was

I'm a wanted man. I have the death sentence on twelve Dollar Trees!


Most would prefer death over going into a Dollar Tree......
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be franc here.  It's not like some euro trash came in to pay for his coffee with some foreign change like some loonies I know.   For that you would go to federal pound me in the baht prison.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well it was PG county so not very shocking.
 
