(Messy Nessy Chic)   Secret crossdressing resort in the Catskills back in the 1960s discovered when an antique dealer finds a trove of old photographs   (messynessychic.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Transgender, Casa Susanna, Andrea Susan, full time, glamorous cross-dressers, dozens of men, cross-dressing, Robert Swope  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure look like they are having fun.

More power to 'em.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOM!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a Monty Python bit:

static.messynessychic.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Catskills" is a name that has become synonymous with the good old American ideal.


jewish humor is the good old american ideal?

'catskills' is more synonymous with the borscht belt
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think of all the peeping Tom hunters that spent nights sneaking up to those windows, I have to smile.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combine this with the new tech for animating old photos and we've got something.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drag was actaully a big form of entertainment in the 19th Century US and even into the 20th century.

It wasn't really until the second half of the 19th century when it was seen as scandalous, when the straight world discovered it had a huge connection to gay culture.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how older movies just...aren't as good? Well cross dressing has sure come a long, long way baby.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]


The ladies discuss the virtues and vices of spam...
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]


My first thought, too.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember that Mrs. Maisel episode.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Drag was actaully a big form of entertainment in the 19th Century US and even into the 20th century.


So were minstrel shows, and for very similar reasons.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare contemporaneous found footage
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

orbister: brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]

My first thought, too.

[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x150]


Thirded
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Drag was actaully a big form of entertainment in the 19th Century US and even into the 20th century. It wasn't really until the second half of the 19th century when it was seen as scandalous, when the straight world discovered it had a huge connection to gay culture.



It's been a part of UK culture for hundreds of years & still is. Christmas pantomimes - where the 'dame' is almost always a male actor - is just one element of it. Panto is a bit of a British sacred cow & seen as family fun for all ages.

When Shakespeare was penning, quilling & otherwise doing his thing all the roles on stage were men. No female actors allowed by law, after all.

During WWI & WW II it was seen as a harmless way to raise morale; look at the chaps all being silly & gadding about, the better to distract the troops, sailors & airmen from the horrors they saw daily...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I worked at a Catskills-like resort in the Midwest in college, and knew of at least two guests who cross-dressed when they went 'out' for the evening events. Everybody seemed OK with it, and other than a couple whispers like "Did you know that...", everybody just seemed to let them be.

The weird thing was, I thought the two were the same person, since they both looked like a toned-down version of Divine.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stories like this are one of the reasons I love Fark.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I saw that too.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My ex-wife had a girlfriend whose father was a transvestite. We went visit the family one time and he was sitting in a chair smoking a pipe reading the paper in a very lovely dress. It seemed about as ordinary as any other household. But he did have a homemade observatory with a powerful telescope and that was tremendously cool.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]

[Fark user image image 640x436]

I saw that too.


"Mornin' Mrs Gorilla..."
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So somebody put Baby in corner
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone needs a vacay?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Last episode of American Gods with the Peacock Inn was fantastic.

/Just saying.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: When I think of all the peeping Tom hunters that spent nights sneaking up to those windows, I have to smile.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]

The ladies discuss the virtues and vices of spam...


Do you have anything without spam in it?

Also, wonderful story, very cool, but mostly I just WANT THIS CAR:
static.messynessychic.comView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Odd placement for this add

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: brainlordmesomorph: This looks like a Monty Python bit:

[static.messynessychic.com image 850x578]

[Fark user image 640x436]

I saw that too.


And I
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Gramma, why is Grandpa wearing those funny clothes?" "That was a Halloween party, sweetie." "Why does the back of the picture say "Fire Island 1968?" "Does sweetums still want a new Xbox for Xmas?"
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Possibly stupid question. I get trans gendering, but are  cross dressers referred to by their dress gender (Ms if in a dress, etc)? Makes sense that way, I suppose.
 
