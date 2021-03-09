 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Church treasurer - I can fap to this   (triblive.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Money, Ecumenical council, Glenn E. Yothers, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, United States, Bishop, Internet pornography, The Best Intentions  
•       •       •

1262 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 9:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really looks like a pleasantly mounted township.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark pays for porn
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


I see this has been covered. Carry on.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, if you want to embezzle funds and use it for pr0n, that is totally not the way to do it.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: Dude, if you want to embezzle funds and use it for pr0n, that is totally not the way to do it.


At least use some of it for strippers, or hookers.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yothers also told troopers he was lonely at home during the day while his wife was at work."

A TotalFark subscription would have been cheaper, and have about the same chance of getting him laid as a cam site.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"...it snowballed out of control."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it for researching naughty nuns?
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mt. Pleasant

Was it indeed?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


The same people who toss money at invisible sky wizards, apparently.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mt. Pleasant

Was it indeed?


That's overselling it a bit....

Maybe impressive hill?
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His book had a typo. The father, the son and the horny spirit... easy mistake to make.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A hundred and fifty g's?

Jesus, man, have some self control
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How do people like this think they are going to get away with it? Twenty bucks from petty cash, sure, but hundreds of thousands of dollars? What's the end game supposed to be?
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Flirt for Free?
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


Absolutely my first question... if he'd said he blew it on booze a coke that he binged on while he fapped then I could understand... might even respect it in a "you do you" way, but... all he got out of it was porn?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


Phone sex count?  personal services
 
1funguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jessica Hahn photos in 3..2..1..
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So blocked because I live in CA?  Yeah, ok, I don't need to read it or contribute to their ad revenue.  *shrug*
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy is just an all-time best of Fark story. This guy is such a shameless farking liar that I want to give him a medal.

"At one point, the utilities of the church were shut off and the church almost shut down due to Yothers not paying bills," Politowski wrote in court documents.
When initially approached by church council about numerous checks written to himself, Yothers denied any wrongdoing, claiming "he was paying church bills from his personal bank account and was simply reimbursing himself," Politowski said.

[...]
When troopers questioned numerous payments he made from his debit card to a website, "Flirt for Free," Yothers said the donations were not to an organized charity but "to individual people" on the website.
"Yothers was asked if this was a pornographic website, and Yothers confirmed it was. Yothers stated he got to know some of these people well enough where he was trying to help those people," Politowski reported. "Yothers stated he started this with the best intentions because he wanted to help people, but it snowballed out of control."
Politowski said Yothers admitted to spending much "of the church's missing money on the 'Flirt for Free' website or its participants."
Yothers also told troopers he was lonely at home during the day while his wife was at work.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "Yothers also told troopers he was lonely at home during the day while his wife was at work."

A TotalFark subscription would have been cheaper, and have about the same chance of getting him laid as a cam site.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Beating is cheating"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


Who the Fark pays six figures for porn.

In all honesty, I once paid $50 for a subscription to a site I wanted access to...

But DAMN.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn


Unless it was on Onlyfans.

Then spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on random women online poses another problem with this person.
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: BunkyBrewman: Who the fark pays for porn

Phone sex count?  personal services


Phone sex? Why pay by the minute for phone sex when there are plenty of cam shows you can get by on just tipping?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: Who the Fark pays six figures for porn.

In all honesty, I once paid $50 for a subscription to a site I wanted access to...

But DAMN.


Not to say I believe his story about helping them, but I think the personal aspect plays into this, just like folks that gives their life savings over to the "soldier" they think they're dating. I can see someone who is lonely, naive, and dumb thinking that Mandy69 really IS interested in him and really DOES need help with those student loans.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ifky: Was it for researching naughty nuns?


Just the ones with nasty habits.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.