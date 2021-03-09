 Skip to content
 
(News 3 Las Vegas)   After weeks without repairing the only staircase leading to second floor apartments, the city decided the ladder tenants were using to access their homes was a safety violation, and removed the ladder   (news3lv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA has interesting omissions.
The quote from management.
The name of the business.
The name of the property management company.
The name of the building inspector.
The name of the insurer.
The name of the law firm that is going to collect the lion's share of damages and leave the tenants homeless.
But it is Vegas, baby.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a trampoline and a running start?
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I somehow suspect the city who so helpfully removed the ladder is also all or part of the reason the staircase hasn't been fixed yet.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I RTFA. It seems that the fault is likely with the city.  The building owner is waiting for the city's approval of the plans to build the staircase, the same city that also banned the ladder
 
pintoboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about move the fark out of the shiate hole you are living in.  Seriously quit complaining and leave, its not like anything you own is worth anything at all.  Move out....Go....Leave your broken furniture and find another place to live.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ladderonforklift.jpg
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to America. I love you.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um that's a post, not a plank.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have the stairs in scaffolding in Vegas?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: I somehow suspect the city who so helpfully removed the ladder is also all or part of the reason the staircase hasn't been fixed yet.


The same mayor who wants to open hotels and casinos to spread the virus. You're probably right.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pintoboy: How about move the fark out of the shiate hole you are living in.  Seriously quit complaining and leave, its not like anything you own is worth anything at all.  Move out....Go....Leave your broken furniture and find another place to live.


Because people living in a shiathole usually have more than enough money to up and leave anytime, and leave most of their belongings too.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: pintoboy: How about move the fark out of the shiate hole you are living in.  Seriously quit complaining and leave, its not like anything you own is worth anything at all.  Move out....Go....Leave your broken furniture and find another place to live.

Because people living in a shiathole usually have more than enough money to up and leave anytime, and leave most of their belongings too.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are plans required to repair? New construction, I can see, but repair?

If true, Vegas sucks. People can't wait for that kind of bureaucracy.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1. Stop paying rent
2. leave
3. Get security deposit after 30 days

If your landlord cannot provide you a habitable housing that abides by the state and local housing codes of Nevada, the court of Nevada will conclude that you were constructively evicted. Constructively evicted just means that the landlord was unable to provide you a habitable housing and has "evicted" you, so you have no further ties or responsibilities to pay rent for that unit.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kkinnison: 1. Stop paying rent
2. leave
3. Get security deposit after 30 days

If your landlord cannot provide you a habitable housing that abides by the state and local housing codes of Nevada, the court of Nevada will conclude that you were constructively evicted. Constructively evicted just means that the landlord was unable to provide you a habitable housing and has "evicted" you, so you have no further ties or responsibilities to pay rent for that unit.


Well that's an interesting way for the Landlord to get around the Eviction Moratoriums.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kkinnison: 1. Stop paying rent
2. leave
3. Get security deposit after 30 days

If your landlord cannot provide you a habitable housing that abides by the state and local housing codes of Nevada, the court of Nevada will conclude that you were constructively evicted. Constructively evicted just means that the landlord was unable to provide you a habitable housing and has "evicted" you, so you have no further ties or responsibilities to pay rent for that unit.


Leave how? can't even get to the first floor!
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pintoboy: How about move the fark out of the shiate hole you are living in.  Seriously quit complaining and leave, its not like anything you own is worth anything at all.  Move out....Go....Leave your broken furniture and find another place to live.


Dude, moving out of a second floor apartment IN THE BEST OF CIRCUMSTANCES is a still a pain in the ass. I'm not surprised it wasn't this guys first play.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was back on February 14th. De la Cruz and his family were startled awake by a crash outside their first-floor apartment.

I'd be fascinated to know more. Did the staircase fall down from disrepair? Did a car hit it head on? Perhaps a meteor? If it was a meteor, I don't think we should blame the landlord.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when my landlord wanted to reclad the house, move all my stuff out, live in a Motel for 3 months...and I wouldn't have to pay rent.

I had a good laugh at that. The cost of three rooms in a motel far exceeded the rent, which is why people don't live in motels. Suggested he'd need to pay for the hotel and insure our belongings at a minimum which he was shocked by and said he wouldn't be able to afford that.

So I had a second good laugh. So he tried to give us three weeks notice to move out as he'd already booked the work (NZ law says 3 months minimum assuming you don't have a fixed term lease).

After a third good laugh, I said we'd start looking for somewhere new to live and will give a weeks notice, found one that was bigger for the same amount of money within the week and everyone won.

But jesus christ some landlords have NFI. The landlord in the article should be footing the bill for every moment they aren't able to live in their house, they can claim it back on insurance for the crash damage.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Reminds me of when my landlord wanted to reclad the house, move all my stuff out, live in a Motel for 3 months...and I wouldn't have to pay rent.

I had a good laugh at that. The cost of three rooms in a motel far exceeded the rent, which is why people don't live in motels. Suggested he'd need to pay for the hotel and insure our belongings at a minimum which he was shocked by and said he wouldn't be able to afford that.

So I had a second good laugh. So he tried to give us three weeks notice to move out as he'd already booked the work (NZ law says 3 months minimum assuming you don't have a fixed term lease).

After a third good laugh, I said we'd start looking for somewhere new to live and will give a weeks notice, found one that was bigger for the same amount of money within the week and everyone won.

But jesus christ some landlords have NFI. The landlord in the article should be footing the bill for every moment they aren't able to live in their house, they can claim it back on insurance for the crash damage.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Should...
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why are plans required to repair? New construction, I can see, but repair?

If true, Vegas sucks. People can't wait for that kind of bureaucracy.


Did you see the photos or video? The accident completely removed the stairs, and likely caused structural damage to the balcony that is supported by a temporary post. Whatever structural damage that occurred needs to be repaired properly, and new stairs will have to be constructed, and they need to meet all current applicable building codes.

It really sucks for the tenants, but getting a reputable builder to develop a plan for repair (which might require engineering,) and produce all the construction documents to submit for permitting, and then working through the permitting process with the local building department all takes time.

There are good reasons for building codes, and government oversight to ensure they are being followed. In all of the jurisdictions I have lived in, any work valued at or above $500 requires a permit.

Renters insurance is cheap, and it covers the cost of temporary housing in cases like this.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That was back on February 14th. De la Cruz and his family were startled awake by a crash outside their first-floor apartment.

I'd be fascinated to know more. Did the staircase fall down from disrepair? Did a car hit it head on? Perhaps a meteor? If it was a meteor, I don't think we should blame the landlord.


...

The article is poorly written but the answer to your question is in the paragraph above the one you quoted. It was a vehicle.

"I guess they were going too fast trying to turn here, hopped over the sidewalk, and hit the stairs," said tenant Gonzalo de la Cruz.

That was back on February 14th. De la Cruz and his family were startled awake by a crash outside their first-floor apartment.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Killdozer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are always options.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: There are always options.

[Fark user image 425x239]


They need one of the food lift trucks to move out.
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, because all it takes is a pile of wood, a saw, hammer and nails and it'll be up in a day!  Nope, the rest of the building has to be inspected for damage (not the city's responsibility), plans have to be drawn up, city has to approve it (displaced person projects always go to the top of the list), contractor has to be found (this could take the longest, they don't just drop what they're doing because of your hardship and the insurance company will require multiple bids), then it has to be built, then it has to be inspected and approved.  Yup, should be done in a day!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: How about a trampoline and a running start?


Only if the cars in the lot turn on their neon underglow lights, tune to the same radio station, and turn it into a cirque du soleil type show.

Add some car to car weed and meth sales, and a couple of dark spaces for hookers.

Profit!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ it would then resemble every apartment complex I've lived in
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
