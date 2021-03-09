 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Who's got two thumbs and a dad not in jail? Not THIS guy   (mlive.com) divider line
    Followup, Improvised explosive device, NEWAYGO COUNTY, David Robert Daniel Saylor, school Monday, Explosive material, Newaygo County Prosecutor Ellsworth Stay, explosive devices, News report  
posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 2:25 AM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There was a CSI plot along these lines if I remember right, a farkhead family that was way, way too interested in explosives without any sort of training or safety procedures.

The father was seventeen when his son was born.  Sounds like the father remained that age.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
33-year-old David Robert Daniel Saylor was charged Tuesday with one count of manufacture or possession of Molotov Cocktail and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saylor is also charged as a habitual offender.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How many Don't Tread on Me flags were also found in the house?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh the video game jokes this kid is gonna hear...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dad

nbc25news.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"According to Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay, David Robert Daniel Saylor, 33, is charged with manufacture or possession of a Molotov Cocktail, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is being charged as a habitual offender, second offense.

Michigan State Police said Newaygo County Child Protective Services have been notified and are following their protocols."

https://nbc25news.com/news/local/adul​t​-man-charged-in-connection-to-newaygo-​high-school-explosion
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Dad

[nbc25news.com image 850x478]


He looks like some Homeless Hank that hangs around my area.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thorpe: Dad

[nbc25news.com image 850x478]


He's so short though. No wonder he seeks approval.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

theteacher: 33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.


I prefer the term "wizard hat".

I feel bad for the kid, sounds like he never stood a chance.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, you had me goin' there.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: theteacher: 33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.

I prefer the term "wizard hat".

I feel bad for the kid, sounds like he never stood a chance.


Well, that puts a new spin on, "I put on my robe and wizard hat"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: 33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.


What if my wand no longer shoots fireballs?
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thorpe: Dad

[nbc25news.com image 850x478]



That is a *rough* 33. I'm pushing 50 and horribly out of shape, and I still don't have as many bags under my eyes and look healthier than him.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does the son still qualify for his Boy Scout flaming potato patch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but it was not something they intended to have happened

That's an interesting perspective. Me? Well my perspective is that someone deliberately made explosives and took one to school, where it exploded and hurt four other students and the teacher. I forgot that taking a bomb to school isn't anything more than bad judgement.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: theteacher: 33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.

What if my wand no longer shoots fireballs?
[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x268]


It can still burn.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Michigan State Police said Monday the explosion was caused by the 16-year-old student who "accidentally detonated a homemade explosive he brought to the school."

You know, anytime you are fkn around with something that can explode, and it does..I mean, accidental?  It was an accident?  Ah hell no.  It was negligent.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so....it was a weird father/son bonding project?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thorpe: Dad

[nbc25news.com image 850x478]


The years have not been kind to Jorji.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: theteacher: 33-16 is 17. Very young father. Very stupid father. Wrap your wands, fellas. Wrap. Your. Wands.

What if my wand no longer shoots fireballs?
[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x268]


With that thing? You'll vomit slugs all night
 
