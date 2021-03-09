 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Teen is safe from safe   (ky3.com) divider line
17
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Firefighters say at one point the youth, while hot, never experienced any breathing issues"

So we are done with phrasing now, right?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh
Missiuri.

Guess they wanted to find out if the light stays on when the door is closed.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have some questions.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its was a combination of events that led to this.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: I have some questions.


Rolla, Missouri is named after Raleigh, North Carolina, which is named after Sir Walter Raleigh.   The good peope of Missouri pronounced it Rolla and by god that's how they spelled it.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are teens locked in safe so common in that town that no explanations are needed?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those are set to factory codes while in the store. Like digital safes are usually 1 2 3 4 5 6 (same as my luggage) How were none of the employees able to open it?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are teens locked in safe so common in that town that no explanations are needed?


Meth.   The answer is always meth.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Those are set to factory codes while in the store. Like digital safes are usually 1 2 3 4 5 6 (same as my luggage) How were none of the employees able to open it?


Some of the digital safes have a timeout if too many incorrect attempts are made in a short time.  Might be some "friends" stuck him in there, faked that they couldn't get the combo to work, then realized that the combo in reality didn't work anymore.

Maybe I should RTFA again -- with so much detail in there I might have missed something.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Its was a combination of events that led to this.


Choices, possibly mistaken, were made.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GodComplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are teens locked in safe so common in that town that no explanations are needed?


Teens are not smart and tend to lack foresight. This is pretty common knowledge and probably the extent of the explanation needed.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Dead on the River: Its was a combination of events that led to this.

Choices, possibly mistaken, were made.


My bad, I failed to include the expected wordplay; I wish I could dial back my post.

Anyway, I still have a few damn questions whose answers might crack open this situation.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: talkertopc: Are teens locked in safe so common in that town that no explanations are needed?

Meth.   The answer is always meth.


Either that or drunk students from the engineering school there.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Firefighters say at one point the youth, while hot, never experienced any breathing issues.

I think the attractiveness of the youth should be irrelevant here.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are teens locked in safe so common in that town that no explanations are needed?


They were playing hide and seek. I saw it on CHIPs but it was a refrigerator.
 
