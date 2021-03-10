 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Woman searches for secret doors, rolls natural 20. Then rolls for treasure, gets 100   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woman searches for secret doors, rolls natural 20

I remember when that would have been a 1 on a d6.

/I have my issues with 5e but it does fix a lot of kludgy D&D mechanics.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remember when Anna Nicole Smith 27, rolled an 89 for $1.6 billion?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Woman searches for secret doors, rolls natural 20

I remember when that would have been a 1 on a d6.

/I have my issues with 5e but it does fix a lot of kludgy D&D mechanics.


Pfff, obviously not an elf.

Now I'm trying to remember the chances of a dwarf noticing a sloping passage...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Now I'm trying to remember the chances of a dwarf noticing a sloping passage..


Prior to 3rd edition it was 1-5 on a d6. 3e they just automatically intuited underground depth.

/played a lot of dwarves back in the day
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woman searches for secret door

that's more of a right guard door

bionicdisco.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't this be on the entertainment tab? They're the only ones that give a fark, I assume.
 
