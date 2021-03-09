 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Oregon man arrested for stealing $7,500 worth of Lego. Both sets were recovered successfully   (brickfanatics.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Criminal law, Burglary, Crime, Arrest, English-language films, Arrest warrant, Lego, Friday morning  
nemisonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have finally defined the SI unit "Millenium Falcon" as a smaller unit in terms of Rhode Islands
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nixon - who apparently already had an arrest warrant in a neighbouring county - now faces multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

NIXON, YOU DOLT.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The dream of every Evidence Locker handler:
"Jones, now... we need to show the jury these are truly legos. We're going to need you to build this level-3 mechanical backhoe kit by the end of your shift..."
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Both sets? We're they on sale?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nixon - who apparently already had an arrest warrant in a neighbouring county - now faces multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

NIXON, YOU DOLT.


Ironically, if our President had been a DIY man, he might have been charged with those very same offences.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm finding it difficult to muster any outrage over this pittance considering how much the wealthy and powerful steal from the rest of us.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nixon - who apparently already had an arrest warrant in a neighbouring county - now faces multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

NIXON, YOU DOLT.


I understood that reference.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: [i.imgur.com image 850x680]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nixon - who apparently already had an arrest warrant in a neighbouring county - now faces multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief , possession of burglar tools, and terrible taste in Lego sets. I mean c'mon....Ninjago?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I actually googled why Legos cost so much.

It's the licensing above all, but it's also the engineering; even a middle-of-the-road set has unique pieces.
 
