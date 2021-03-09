 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   Remaining open after the city stripped electricity from a gentleman's club has generated criminal charges. Currently, the parties are not conducting negotiations, butt we're hoping for the breast result   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
4
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was some Resistance from the club .
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Naughty bits puns, or electrical engineering puns!? WHAT DO WE DO!?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Naughty bits puns, or electrical engineering puns!? WHAT DO WE DO!?


You can do both if you've got the right male-to-female adapter.
 
