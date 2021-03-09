 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars, chocolate penis, fake poop, exploding glitter   (nj.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Pleading, Appeal, Nicholas Carretta, Civil procedure, Ruin Days, Bergen County, New Jersey, glitter bomb, Dispute resolution  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't eat that cereal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wonder:  did he order it? did a prankster friend order it? was it the Chinese who keep sending everybody mysterious packages of herbs and spices?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem.  Just bust up the chocolate and you nor anyone else will know it used to be a penis.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, have you been smoking the green clovers again?

/they're always after me Tokey Charms!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be flattered.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: What's the problem.  Just bust up the chocolate and you nor anyone else will know it used to be a penis.


Oh you'll know.  You'll always know.  Now how you feel about it?  Shrug up to you.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these gender/sex reveal parties are just too much
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is spending a lot of money to slightly annoy someone else.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: What's the problem.  Just bust up the chocolate and you nor anyone else will know it used to be a penis.


All the chocolate penises I've ever gifted have been eaten in their original shape.

When you send a chocoholic a chocolate penis, they can only resist for a couple days.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yucky Charms.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course I said the headline out loud in the voice of that little f*cker.
And by that, I mean Paul Williams.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so Dirty Work is a true story?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Someone is spending a lot of money to slightly annoy someone else.


I think they exceeded slightly. Must have known their target.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I wouldn't eat that cereal.


Sucky Charms.

/they're tragically disgusting
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. It's still chocolate. Eat up.
Someone just wants money.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The glitter bomb is the only item I find sue-larious.

That sh*t is reserved for porch pirates and Karens.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: UberDave: What's the problem.  Just bust up the chocolate and you nor anyone else will know it used to be a penis.

All the chocolate penises I've ever gifted have been eaten in their original shape.

When you send a chocoholic a chocolate penis, they can only resist for a couple days.


Its not a chocolate penis, its a lighthouse!  Now leave me alone so I can eat my chocolate lighthouses in peace
 
yoyopro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With whole grain goodness, for that extra >>oomph<<
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
