(WHIO Dayton)   Possible being drunk in McDonalds drive-thru tri-fecta in play because you had to have your damn Prime delivery in the middle of my Montebello break   (whio.com)
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon is looking into the matter and all packages were delivered with no delays to customers

Is this a breakthrough in package delivery science? We need delivery teams of robot drivers and drunk guys to walk the package to the door. Drunk guy shift is a max five hours because stuff really goes downhill after that.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Burr - McDonalds is poison
Youtube ben3X2eLvLU
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Amazon is looking into the matter and all packages were delivered with no delays to customers

Is this a breakthrough in package delivery science? We need delivery teams of robot drivers and drunk guys to walk the package to the door. Drunk guy shift is a max five hours because stuff really goes downhill after that.


No, it is an example of how poorly Amazon treats it's employees..
This driver's deliveries were pushed on others that already have tight delivery schedules.
It's really awful
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesse Lefforge, 34, of Oakwood, faces a single count of OVI

Blind drunk?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Jesse Lefforge, 34, of Oakwood, faces a single count of OVI

Blind drunk?


His truck has a visor
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

itsaback: morg: Amazon is looking into the matter and all packages were delivered with no delays to customers

Is this a breakthrough in package delivery science? We need delivery teams of robot drivers and drunk guys to walk the package to the door. Drunk guy shift is a max five hours because stuff really goes downhill after that.

No, it is an example of how poorly Amazon treats it's employees..
This driver's deliveries were pushed on others that already have tight delivery schedules.
It's really awful


It is also an example of where Amazon's priorities lie when it comes to their package delivery service. They don't care about whether their drivers have to go out in unsafe weather, they don't give a flying fark about delivery instructions, and they act like porch piracy doesn't exist. All they care about is completing the delivery on or ahead of time, at any cost.

I have explicit instructions on my Amazon account to use the damn parcel lockers when delivering, and not to leave packages unattended in my apartment's mailroom. They still occasionally ignore that, sometimes leaving them outside my apartment's door, and often leaving them sitting in the mailroom among a pile of other packages.

Really annoying when it's something expensive and they ship it in the box it comes in, telling any curious thief exactly what it is that they could steal. I'd honestly rather wait an extra day or two for a delivery instead of having them risk getting my stuff stolen because they were rushing to meet their delivery target.

/End rant
 
