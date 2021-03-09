 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Remember when French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist for allegedly showing religiously offensive cartoons? The girl who accused him just admitted in court that she made up the story   (theguardian.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I really need to get some head from my French teacher" probably didn't translate well.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well simple solution, put his head back on then and say you're sorry.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.


So are liars that get people killed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
JFC
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dont get why these whack job Muslim fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal paradise like Paris.

It makes no sense.
 
Boooozy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is like Salem all over again.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC


Well, actually....
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Chocobo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
off with her head
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.


But Fark has been quite clear that since she was a woman, anyone proposing she face consequences is a "rape apologist" and should be shown "vigilante justice"
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal paradise like Paris.

It makes no sense.


At least the Dutch send you a nice video and welcome packet. IIRC, the title is "Weed and toplessness: Are you SURE?"
 
Chocobo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x428]


:D
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Poor France.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC


Why are we surprised?

Hundreds of Trumpist MAGA-loving assholes attempted open insurrection, swarming the Capitol building. Some called for the hanging of Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. Hundreds of them.

All because the Republican Party, Trump, and their paid mouthpieces lied & misinformed those MAGA-loving assholes, specifically to trigger a violent response.

dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fascist fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal democratic paradise like Paris America.

It makes no sense.


And yet they not only live, work, and play here, but decided to storm the Capitol building, injuring & killing cops, smearing their own shiat on the walls of Congress, screaming for the heads of Congressmembers.

We keep asking the wrong questions. It's not "MAGA", or "Islam", or "Christianity", or "fascism", or whatever - it's extremism. We keep turning a blind eye to extremism, and we keep being surprised when extremists perform extreme actions after spewing extreme rhetoric.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x428]


pooh.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Honestly, this should be a lesson for everyone not to lose your shiat every time you hear a one sided twitter story about whatever cause you feel is important that week.  People really need to chill the fark out and maybe stop looking for the worst in people.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dryad: Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.

But Fark has been quite clear that since she was a woman, anyone proposing she face consequences is a "rape apologist" and should be shown "vigilante justice"


wtf are you going on about?
 
il Dottore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.


Teen girls who know how to play the system are terrifying. I've seen cases where they destroyed professional careers and split families to get out of trouble for not doing homework or because they didn't like a class or teacher.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC

Why are we surprised?

Hundreds of Trumpist MAGA-loving assholes attempted open insurrection, swarming the Capitol building. Some called for the hanging of Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. Hundreds of them.

All because the Republican Party, Trump, and their paid mouthpieces lied & misinformed those MAGA-loving assholes, specifically to trigger a violent response.

dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fascist fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal democratic paradise like Paris America.

It makes no sense.

And yet they not only live, work, and play here, but decided to storm the Capitol building, injuring & killing cops, smearing their own shiat on the walls of Congress, screaming for the heads of Congressmembers.

We keep asking the wrong questions. It's not "MAGA", or "Islam", or "Christianity", or "fascism", or whatever - it's extremism. We keep turning a blind eye to extremism, and we keep being surprised when extremists perform extreme actions after spewing extreme rhetoric.


Your brand of zealotry is the good kind.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boooozy: It is like Salem all over again.


I had the exact same thought flash through my mind after I read the headline.

False accusations against innocent victims by teen/tween girls who don't like them due to some perceived slight, religious extremism, extrajudicial executions carried out by the fervent faithful, etc.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mononymous: The Southern Dandy: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x428]

pooh.


Discord - Oh, poo.
Youtube BeUaDqli-Ww
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Honestly, this should be a lesson for everyone not to lose your shiat every time you hear a one sided twitter story about whatever cause you feel is important that week.  People really need to chill the fark out and maybe stop looking for the worst in people.


Do you not realize what site you're posting on?

Instant condemnation after hearing one side of the story is what we do here.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's the father who instead of confirming with the school went all "this is an outrage" on fb.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal paradise like Paris.

It makes no sense.


I grew up in an extremely conservative, racist, bigoted little town in Texas.

The people there HATED city folk, liberals, minorities, whatever.

But by God they wanted federal subsidies and rural electrification and roads and police and fire assistance and all that good stuff.

I think it's the same for a lot of people from poorer countries. I remember getting a taxi ride and the driver was from Ethiopia. He loved that in America he had enough to eat and reliable infrastructure and police protection and whatever (he didn't say that explicitly, just that he loved America)....BUT...he was tired of seeing women "dress like whores" and "whore around town."

In other words, they love what liberal democracy and stable secular government brings to *them*...but not when it helps *those* people.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: Boooozy: It is like Salem all over again.

I had the exact same thought flash through my mind after I read the headline.

False accusations against innocent victims by teen/tween girls who don't like them due to some perceived slight, religious extremism, extrajudicial executions carried out by the fervent faithful, etc.


This is happening everywhere.  Maybe not the beheading but people are being tried and executed by the public eye before all 3 sides of the story are told.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always find it odd when they conceal the ID of the kid but openly name her father. I think someone determined could figure out who she is now, guys.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal paradise like Paris.

It makes no sense.

I grew up in an extremely conservative, racist, bigoted little town in Texas.

The people there HATED city folk, liberals, minorities, whatever.

But by God they wanted federal subsidies and rural electrification and roads and police and fire assistance and all that good stuff.

I think it's the same for a lot of people from poorer countries. I remember getting a taxi ride and the driver was from Ethiopia. He loved that in America he had enough to eat and reliable infrastructure and police protection and whatever (he didn't say that explicitly, just that he loved America)....BUT...he was tired of seeing women "dress like whores" and "whore around town."

In other words, they love what liberal democracy and stable secular government brings to *them*...but not when it helps *those* people.


1) Grow up in shiathole
2) Move to nice place
3) Turn nice place into shiathole

If I moved to Riyadh and tried to open up a titty bar people would freak out. And I would be immediately jailed or killed.

I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I always find it odd when they conceal the ID of the kid but openly name her father. I think someone determined could figure out who she is now, guys.


Letter of the law.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's hard to imagine how we got here, that we've lost a history professor and everyone blames me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stupid libs.  Stochastic terror is freedom.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

il Dottore: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

Teen girls who know how to play the system are terrifying. I've seen cases where they destroyed professional careers and split families to get out of trouble for not doing homework or because they didn't like a class or teacher.


They are smarter than boys of the same age but the sense of empathy for others/morality doesn't kick in till we turn 18 or 19.
Scary indeed
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.


Why are you breaking it down on racial lines?
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The father couldn't believe it? Oh woe is him.

Where's the moderate religious outcry denouncing this?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.

Why are you breaking it down on racial lines?


Especially for a country like France, whose culture demonstrably predates both Christianity and Islam and has a rich cultural tapestry after several millennia of world events.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Dryad: Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.

But Fark has been quite clear that since she was a woman, anyone proposing she face consequences is a "rape apologist" and should be shown "vigilante justice"

wtf are you going on about?


Welcome to Fark.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: HotWingConspiracy: I always find it odd when they conceal the ID of the kid but openly name her father. I think someone determined could figure out who she is now, guys.

Letter of the law.


At least google search results for her full name shouldn't follow her around forever.

A Google search for "Chnina"... well, it gets autocorrected to "China", but then I can recorrect it and find all these articles about the beheading.  A google seach for a totally made up female first name that is almost certainly not the minor known as "Z", like "Stacy Chnina" only results in endless links to porn sites.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.


What's "white" got to do with it?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
article: 'Two other teenagers, who took money from the assassin, Abdullakh Anzorov, are also under investigation.'

So even more teens are involved?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Dryad: Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.

But Fark has been quite clear that since she was a woman, anyone proposing she face consequences is a "rape apologist" and should be shown "vigilante justice"

wtf are you going on about?


Mens Rights Activists have their fee fees hurt when a woman is treated with respect, and are literally holding grudges across multiple threads.  They lack a firm grasp on things like context, and object permanence.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nanim: Abdullakh Anzorov


Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old male born in Muslim-majority Chechnya, was shot dead in October by French police after slaying middle school teacher Samuel Paty in a suburb of Paris.

Yep, they, the other teens helped him and filmed it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Lord Dimwit: dothemath: I dont get why these whack job Muslim fanatics would ever want to live in a liberal paradise like Paris.

It makes no sense.

I grew up in an extremely conservative, racist, bigoted little town in Texas.

The people there HATED city folk, liberals, minorities, whatever.

But by God they wanted federal subsidies and rural electrification and roads and police and fire assistance and all that good stuff.

I think it's the same for a lot of people from poorer countries. I remember getting a taxi ride and the driver was from Ethiopia. He loved that in America he had enough to eat and reliable infrastructure and police protection and whatever (he didn't say that explicitly, just that he loved America)....BUT...he was tired of seeing women "dress like whores" and "whore around town."

In other words, they love what liberal democracy and stable secular government brings to *them*...but not when it helps *those* people.

1) Grow up in shiathole
2) Move to nice place
3) Turn nice place into shiathole

If I moved to Riyadh and tried to open up a titty bar people would freak out. And I would be immediately jailed or killed.

I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.


??? Dude, you are a racist. It's not the color of the skin, you butthead, it's the culture. At one time the Muslim world was egalitarian and multicultural, but then a pack of barbarians came and destroyed that culture. The current mess in the Middle East flows from the evil of the crusades. We must resist all fundamentalism in whatever form it presents itself. Religious, political, nationalist, ethnic.
 
zjoik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC

Why are we surprised?

Hundreds of Trumpist MAGA-loving assholes attempted open insurrection, swarming the Capitol building. Some called for the hanging of Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. Hundreds of them.

All because the Republican Party, Trump, and their paid mouthpieces lied & misinformed those MAGA-loving assholes, specifically to trigger a violent response.


are you suggesting this girl has the same level of influence access and control as donald trump while he was president (questions about maturity and awareness of cause and effect intentionally not mentioned)?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sithon: It's not the color of the skin, you butthead, it's the culture.


Yes, of course.
The French are Hispanic.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.


She's going right to the pillar of skulls.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: HotWingConspiracy: dothemath: I think today people are too afraid to stand up and say that white people also have a culture that they have a right to protect.

Why are you breaking it down on racial lines?

Especially for a country like France, whose culture demonstrably predates both Christianity and Islam and has a rich cultural tapestry after several millennia of world events.


That and also this was white on white crime so the entire premise makes no sense.
 
smilbandit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
more weight
 
GORDON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: Jeebus Saves: Paul Baumer: Religious zealots of any flavor are the most detestable good for nothing shiate stirrers God ever created in his own image.

So are liars that get people killed.

But Fark has been quite clear that since she was a woman, anyone proposing she face consequences is a "rape apologist" and should be shown "vigilante justice"


BELIEVE ALL WOMEN
 
