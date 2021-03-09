 Skip to content
(Fox 23 Tulsa)   "FOX23 set up a drone camera to shoot video in the area and someone started throwing broccoli at it"   (fox23.com) divider line
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Less heroic than the historic spear throw, but I can respect the intent.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally a use for broccoli.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've posted before at length about what a sh*tshow Farmers to Families is.

But now I'm just too tired to do anything except [wave vaguely at article].  This is what happens when you throw money at unqualified middlemen, instead of using the existing infrastructure and staff that's already getting USDA foods to families.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Colbert told FOX23 he didn't want to do an interview but kept talking

He doesn't seem to be the brightest melon of the bunch.
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wrote a little song about. Anyway, here goes.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Throwing broccoli is downright civil. In the Bay Area, folks will just follow the drone to its landing spot, then rob the operators blind.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is so pathetic. All that food just dumped there is a sin. Someone has to answer for this.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This story pisses me off. I help two charities in Tulsa County that rely on food coming from Go Fresh Produce and the Farmers to Families program. One of them frequently runs out of boxes of food during weekly food distribution. The other serves as a distribution point for other charities, as well as running a food bank that gives out the food boxes.

By the way, the rotting food is nowhere near the business address of Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was probably this guy. Dude hates drones.

Angry Fisherman Hooks Annoying Drone
Youtube 4nVRoXbbSGc
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An inspector took photos showing boxes of spoiled milk.
Within the same month, neighbors saw a fire with smoke billowing up from behind the building.
The Turley fire chief told FOX23 that the nonprofit was trying to burn up rotten food and milk.

WTF has to be wrong with a person to think they can make milk burn?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Within the same month, neighbors saw a fire with smoke billowing up from behind the building. The Turley fire chief told FOX23 that the nonprofit was trying to burn up rotten food and milk."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"boxes of food and produce, including gallons of milk, containers of cottage cheese and bags of apples"

They expect people to eat that stuff?  Where's the Mountain Dew and frozen pizzas?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dodo David: This story pisses me off. I help two charities in Tulsa County that rely on food coming from Go Fresh Produce and the Farmers to Families program. One of them frequently runs out of boxes of food during weekly food distribution. The other serves as a distribution point for other charities, as well as running a food bank that gives out the food boxes.

By the way, the rotting food is nowhere near the business address of Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation.


Yup. This is within 3 miles of one of the worst food deserts in the area. 

/I volunteer at the community garden at the nearby health department.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it a large amount of broccoli or just a couple of brocs?
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Came for the broccoli dog, came disappointed...
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phishrace: It was probably this guy. Dude hates drones.


That was a nice cast.
People started flying these things in the parking lots over crowds after sporting events a LOT before the pandemic, its a thing for people to throw stuff at them. Seldom works, but sometimes.
-
/Pneumatic T-shirt launcher + motorcycle bungee cargo net FTW. My wife figured that one out.
 
