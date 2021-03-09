 Skip to content
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't make sense of that headline at all. Subby must have been educated in Mississippi as well.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New York has a Dominican neighborhood and a Ukrainian neighborhood. It's the most specifically segregated city in America.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

slantsix: I can't make sense of that headline at all. Subby must have been educated in Mississippi as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not from Mississippi
 
Lillya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Number 1) Write headline

Step  b)  Make list

Item  III) Confuse reader
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm annoyed that the article doesn't give any specific examples from the tests. Not so much the ones for older kids, but the test for 4 year olds. Colors, animals, shapes...what do you ask a 4 year old about?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: New York has a Dominican neighborhood and a Ukrainian neighborhood. It's the most specifically segregated city in America.


Mississippi is much less segregated.  Rednecks, crackers, hillbillies, hicks, and dirtlegs have been integrated for decades.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's take it easy on subby, he has to live in Mississippi.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: I'm annoyed that the article doesn't give any specific examples from the tests. Not so much the ones for older kids, but the test for 4 year olds. Colors, animals, shapes...what do you ask a 4 year old about?


1. How do I set up this Roku box ?
2. What's Daddy's phone password ?
3. Where are your pants ?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: I'm annoyed that the article doesn't give any specific examples from the tests. Not so much the ones for older kids, but the test for 4 year olds. Colors, animals, shapes...what do you ask a 4 year old about?


Where did Trump touch you?
 
Explodo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Small rural towns tend to have less segregation because everyone goes to the same school.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I as in the 7th grade we moved from Alabama to Texas. When I got there I caught hell from all the idiots assuming I was racist because I was from Alabama. Students teachers other kids parents. Then exactly one year later I had to change school because of a lawsuit that desegregated the schools. I lived 4 blocks from a middle school but was put on a bus and driven 16 miles away to one in a predominantly black neighborhood. At this time Alabama schools had been desegregated about 20 yrs already....but I was the racist? Beaumont Texas didnt desegregate until the 1980s. I graduated in 85. The first class to graduate after attending all 4 years in the newly renamed etc desegregated high school.
 
