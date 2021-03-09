 Skip to content
 
(KSTP St. Paul)   Every day that Governor Walz of Minnesota gives a briefing for COVID, he is completely upstaged by his ASL interpreter, Nic Zapko. Today, he decided to pay them back for that. (With video)   (kstp.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAT?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's incredible the job that the interpreters are doing.  Kudos to all of them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aw, that's nice.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a Hawkeye, I thumb my nose at Cyclones, and shout 'Kudos' to the Gophers!
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WHAT?


disabledtvcharactersblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Daw. Walz is an upstanding guy and I've been pleased as punch to have him as governor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Little does he know that all this time Zapko has simply been reading "The Hunt For Red October" to all the deaf viewers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That really made me day. And it was truly great that she did not miss a beat when she realized what was happening, she just kept on translating. It was also great seeing her entire face light up as it dawned on her. And, Yes, I waved at my computer screen in sign language at the end. And, No, I do not give a schitt how nerdy that is.
 
LongBent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it just me, or was there no sound with the clip?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WHAT?


THE GOVERNOR GAVE THE INTERPRETER A NICE AWARD!!!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.


Yes we rock here in this Upper Midwest socialists' paradise.

Congrats comrade!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WHAT?


You fark.

I just snorked bourbon out my nose.

/glorious bastard, you
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't this guy:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.


Plus, they're about 10% less insane than Wisconsin.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Translators are cool. Imagine being that fluent in two (or more!) languages.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.


A) Dayton et al worked hard to get MN back on track post-2008 recession compared to, for example, Walker et al in WI. Walz has kept that trend going.
2) Mayo Clinic is the biggest employer in MN and they do not fark around with public health issues.
III) Over 60 degrees here today, gonna go out and enjoy it!
 
eagles95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.

Plus, they're about 10% less insane than Wisconsin.


From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats. You are FAR less insane though. I'd go to 25% less insane.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eagles95: From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats.


Football and basketball too.

Baseball can vary.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
is it just me or do the ASL interpretors seem WAY TO energetic?
 
eagles95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: eagles95: From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats.

Football and basketball too.

Baseball can vary.


Being from Wisconsin means being annually disappointed by how the Brewers, Bucks, Packers, Badgers fark up in the playoffs. It's why we are good at drinking
 
Chocobo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LongBent1: Was it just me, or was there no sound with the clip?


just you
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eagles95: The Dog Ate My Homework: Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.

Plus, they're about 10% less insane than Wisconsin.

From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats. You are FAR less insane though. I'd go to 25% less insane.


We're 95% less insane than WI. It's caused by that stretch of I94 between Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Endless mind-crushing miles of nothing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Daw. Walz is an upstanding guy and I've been pleased as punch to have him as governor.


This.  I also love how much he, for some reason I still don't fully understand, really triggers the MAGAs.

Most of them seem to think requiring mask wearing during a global pandemic equates to him being some sort of power-mad tyrant.

He seems like an extremely reasonable, rational, intelligent, and cool-headed guy.  Maybe that's it.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chocobo: is it just me or do the ASL interpretors seem WAY TO energetic?


Facial expressions are a huge part of ASL.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Asked for comment, Ms. Zapko just waved off the reporters.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, she has been very entertaining.  You almost can't listen to what he's saying for watching her.  Everyone loves her.  I have to imagine she's immediately recognized whenever she sets foot in public.  And if she ever gets tired of the attention all she has to do is move outside of Minnesota and no one will know who she is!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: eagles95: The Dog Ate My Homework: Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.

Plus, they're about 10% less insane than Wisconsin.

From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats. You are FAR less insane though. I'd go to 25% less insane.

We're 95% less insane than WI. It's caused by that stretch of I94 between Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Endless mind-crushing miles of nothing.


Madison and the Dells are something.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eagles95: The Dog Ate My Homework: Mrtraveler01: Minnesota seems to be the untold story.

They have some of the lowest numbers in the Midwest and they took a much more serious approach compared to its less populated neighbors. Meanwhile they still have a budget surplus and the economy in that state keeps chugging along.

I'm liking Minnesota more and more each day.

Plus, they're about 10% less insane than Wisconsin.

From Wisconsin. We have better beer, cheese, brats. You are FAR less insane though. I'd go to 25% less insane.


Why do you think the some of the largest cities are within an hour of the border.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

akya: fiddlehead: Daw. Walz is an upstanding guy and I've been pleased as punch to have him as governor.

This.  I also love how much he, for some reason I still don't fully understand, really triggers the MAGAs.

Most of them seem to think requiring mask wearing during a global pandemic equates to him being some sort of power-mad tyrant.

He seems like an extremely reasonable, rational, intelligent, and cool-headed guy.  Maybe that's it.


He's undermining the narrative that downplaying the risks to COVID-19 is the only sustainable strategy.

Minnesota in general undermines the usual GOP talking points.
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How many people are Nic Zapko?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: How many people are Nic Zapko?


I'm Nic Zapko, and so is my wife.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
20% of Minnesotans are deaf, blind or hard of hearing


I'm sure the blind people really appreciate her services.

/also 20% seems high.
 
