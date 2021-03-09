 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KJZZ Tempe) Weeners Arizona man can sue Costco over leaking his twice-cancelled erectile dysfunction medication prescription. It's not news, it's K-JiZZ   (kjzz.org) divider line
21
    More: Weeners, Supreme Court of the United States, State supreme court, Phoenix-area man, Arizona Supreme Court, Appeal, ex-wife, United States, state Supreme Court  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 8:04 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.


We have another station with the call letters KGUN.  Would you like that to be referenced more frequently?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Duke Nukem 3D KTIT
Youtube kDmBDuQlcDI
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have the scariest radio station in the country. KBOO
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Price check, prrrriiiiiccccee check. Johnson's penile enhancement cream. Register six please".
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Awkward HIPAA, but I think it will ultimately go to the plaintiff. Had they not joked about it, it would have been defensible as a honest mistake (might not have been, but could have been, which might be enough) since he sent his wife to pick up his prescription (imply a permission to discuss HIPAA-related information). The joking demonstrates a different layer, a somewhat callous disregard for his privacy.

I don't know if Costco is liable, but I'd sure as hell fire the pharmacist. That person is a risk and will likely do it again.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.


Making fun of all aspects of the news is what fark is for.

In this case, it's a clear HIPPA violation. A story about embarrassing erectile dysfunction deserves a place on fark. This particular article was green lit for the appropriately funny source.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Mrtraveler01: I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.

We have another station with the call letters KGUN.  Would you like that to be referenced more frequently?


Well we know what station to submit articles for the next time some dumbass shoots themselves in the crotch.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: Awkward HIPAA, but I think it will ultimately go to the plaintiff. Had they not joked about it, it would have been defensible as a honest mistake (might not have been, but could have been, which might be enough) since he sent his wife to pick up his prescription (imply a permission to discuss HIPAA-related information). The joking demonstrates a different layer, a somewhat callous disregard for his privacy.

I don't know if Costco is liable, but I'd sure as hell fire the pharmacist. That person is a risk and will likely do it again.


Even trying for implied permission is shaky as hell with HIPAA.  You don't have signed copies in multiplicate that it's cool to talk about someone's shiat with someone else?  DON'T.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Mrtraveler01: I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.

Making fun of all aspects of the news is what fark is for.

In this case, it's a clear HIPPA violation. A story about embarrassing erectile dysfunction deserves a place on fark. This particular article was green lit for the appropriately funny source.


Fair enough. I find the whole thing funny anyway.

And yes, HIPPA isn't something to joke about.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless the wife was working at the pharmacy I can't see  good faith reason to talk to her about it.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also the whole "reconciling failed" due to this leads to alienation of affection issues
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"If the triple strength Viagra doesn't work then we also sell splints and bandages"

"We also sell AA batteries, bet you get through a few"

"I'll be harder than your husband to get along with"
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Costco the only place for boner pills out there? Do they not internet in Arizona?

The behavior is inexcusable; I'm just wondering if the dude didn't have an alternative.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Is Costco the only place for boner pills out there? Do they not internet in Arizona?

The behavior is inexcusable; I'm just wondering if the dude didn't have an alternative.


You think someone should buy pills from a shady website rather than a reputable pharmacy just so nobody knows about their boner issues? That's EXACTLY why confidentiality laws exist.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I just like how we openly admit the only reason we submit news articles from that radio station are because of the call letters.


This is actually the only exceptable use case for linking a radio website. Back when we had a video tab it was full of links to morning zoo web pages which were just embedded youtube videos.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they guy really joke about it with the ex? That's bad taste. I think the poor guy should win.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RI_Red: Is Costco the only place for boner pills out there? Do they not internet in Arizona?

The behavior is inexcusable; I'm just wondering if the dude didn't have an alternative.

You think someone should buy pills from a shady website rather than a reputable pharmacy just so nobody knows about their boner issues? That's EXACTLY why confidentiality laws exist.


I understand that. I am not a purveyor of such pharmaceuticals and didn't know there was such an issue with online prescriptions for them.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The article says there is a high bar for the plaintiff to prove.  If he has a letter from Costco stating they have violated HIPPA, etc I believe the bar will be lowered significantly
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uh yeah, if that's true I'm guessing Costco is praying for a settlement.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.