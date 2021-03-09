 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Not saying we lack gumption these days, but there was a time when a headline like this would have had many of our ancestors eyeing that guillotine they were storing in the barn. Presenting: "Billionaire Wins Fight to Kill Public Access to Lakes"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Property, Law, American billionaire Stan Kroenke, British Columbia Supreme Court judge, Supreme court  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2016, Kroenke evicted hundreds of long-term residents of the 35,000 acre-ranch, forcing them to leave their homes with less than fourth months notice. According to the Dallas News, most of the residents were either elderly or lived on fixed incomes. "We've got family members that have had leases out here for 50 years," longtime resident Annette McNeil told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the time.

In 2017, Kroenke got involved with a different kind of sport-an on-demand app called MyOutdoorTV that was dubbed the "Netflix of the hunting world." The paid bloodsports channel aired, among other features, the trophy hunting of endangered animals, including lions and elephants. After MOTV was widely criticized in the press, Kroenke requested it remove all content related to big game hunting.

Sounds like a real prince this guy.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F Kroenke. Sincerely St. Louis and Arsenal Fans.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farking rich people.

Lets bring a couple hundred prairie dogs up to his place and turn them loose.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's Canada, they have their own laws.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be inclined to start with napalm or
Roundup first, but I can see how environmentalists might prefer to jump direct to the guillotine.

Of course doing either one Would Be Wrong, and we have our own rich jerks to worry about in the US.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.


The lakes aren't his property.

Easiest solution is probably for British Columbia to eminent domain enough of his property to construct a real road.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.


No, the lake isn't his property.  Now, I guess if you own all the roads to somewhere, I guess you "own" that somewhere as well, but, it is kinda crappy.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, this guy needs to be farked with, mercilessly.

Also, 2 lakes in Canuckistan? Don't they have like 547 billion lakes up there? I'm pretty sure that Canada is like 97 percent water.
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
JFC ... I can't even begin to understand some people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.


Nice reading there. The lakes aren't his, just the land surrounding it. Here in the USA, there would be a public easement for a trail through the property. Canadia seemed to have the same rules, but now their courts disagree.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.


No, it isn't, try reading.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, sure this is a shjtty decision (and not one I think would hold in America) but it's not like there's anywhere in Canada that's more than two miles away from a lake.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That billionaire's first name? Enos. Enos Stanley Kroenke. Is it me or does every evil billionaire have to have an easily mockable first name?

/ What a Ick.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Billionaires in Canadia!? I thought the socalism meant everyone north of the border was starving and poor because the Job Creators, hallowed be thy names, can't survive without constant tax breaks.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get a bunch of the guys together, couple coolers of beer, trailer the boats to the road closest to the lake, try casting from the road over the douches property into the lake.

Leave all your lures and hooks and such hung up all over his property.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh, for most of human history the uber-rich have been able to screw the masses. The guillotine times are the exceptions, not the rule.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand, we have the tyrranical, arsehole of a rich person, who definitely deserves to be given the Cersei Lannister treatment at least a few times.

On the other hand, we have boating and boat party people.  Who would enjoy the Cersei Lannister treatment and eat the food and flaunt their nudity, so drunk they can't even tell when they lose a leg during a water skiing accident.  Of which I want nothing to do with.  I can't blame ANYone for wanting them farther away from themselves.

The only real solution is for everyone to die, starting with us.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only a load of Canadians had planes that could land on water
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That billionaire's first name? Enos. Enos Stanley Kroenke. Is it me or does every evil billionaire have to have an easily mockable first name?

/ What a Ick.


Bill? Jeff? Mark?

Yeah, some real knee-slappers there.
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just have every seaplane pilot pop by for a small bio break.

He might have stopped people from walking in but good luck with stopping float pilots (unless the lakes are too small).   The laws in Canada for flying are pretty much anywhere can be a landing zone unless it has been excluded from such use.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy is playing the same wal-mart game as his wife's cousins.  They own the building that the wal-marts are in and those wal-marts are poor and don't make any money because the rent is insanely high.  The high rent means wal-mart doesn't pay tax on the profits from the store because there isn't any.  The high rents go back into buying more stores until there was no place left to build them and then the money went into buying land like where the lakes are.  That is yet another tax dodge done by these jokers.  It is also done by the Ikea family.

What needs to happen is to track the money that bought the land around the lakes all the way back to non-taxed income and just take the land back and make it public.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How surprising that one of Fark's most douchiest far-right handles is soaking billionaire cork ITT.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For a second I was confused that it was Dick Proenneke
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: This guy is playing the same wal-mart game as his wife's cousins.  They own the building that the wal-marts are in and those wal-marts are poor and don't make any money because the rent is insanely high.  The high rent means wal-mart doesn't pay tax on the profits from the store because there isn't any.  The high rents go back into buying more stores until there was no place left to build them and then the money went into buying land like where the lakes are.  That is yet another tax dodge done by these jokers.  It is also done by the Ikea family.

What needs to happen is to track the money that bought the land around the lakes all the way back to non-taxed income and just take the land back and make it public.


You have presented a thoughtful and interesting plan.

On the other hand, a guillotine costs like $500 to build.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another example of billionaires needing to be taxed to hell because they are too irresponsible with their money.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abb3w: I'd be inclined to start with napalm or
Roundup first, but I can see how environmentalists might prefer to jump direct to the guillotine.

Of course doing either one Would Be Wrong, and we have our own rich jerks to worry about in the US.


Drone strikes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bthom37: DON.MAC: This guy is playing the same wal-mart game as his wife's cousins.  They own the building that the wal-marts are in and those wal-marts are poor and don't make any money because the rent is insanely high.  The high rent means wal-mart doesn't pay tax on the profits from the store because there isn't any.  The high rents go back into buying more stores until there was no place left to build them and then the money went into buying land like where the lakes are.  That is yet another tax dodge done by these jokers.  It is also done by the Ikea family.

What needs to happen is to track the money that bought the land around the lakes all the way back to non-taxed income and just take the land back and make it public.

You have presented a thoughtful and interesting plan.

On the other hand, a guillotine costs like $500 to build.


I'm sure you could cut 25% or more off of that if you shave some corners.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mateomaui: bthom37: DON.MAC: This guy is playing the same wal-mart game as his wife's cousins.  They own the building that the wal-marts are in and those wal-marts are poor and don't make any money because the rent is insanely high.  The high rent means wal-mart doesn't pay tax on the profits from the store because there isn't any.  The high rents go back into buying more stores until there was no place left to build them and then the money went into buying land like where the lakes are.  That is yet another tax dodge done by these jokers.  It is also done by the Ikea family.

What needs to happen is to track the money that bought the land around the lakes all the way back to non-taxed income and just take the land back and make it public.

You have presented a thoughtful and interesting plan.

On the other hand, a guillotine costs like $500 to build.

I'm sure you could cut 25% or more off of that if you shave some corners.


First place we cheap up is on the blade.  I don't particularly care if it holds an edge.
 
flondrix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

palelizard: Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.

The lakes aren't his property.

Easiest solution is probably for British Columbia to eminent domain enough of his property to construct a real road.


Public funds were already spent restoring the trails.  Sounds like the only thing that needs to be eminent domained is the little bit of land where he puts the locked gate.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Farking rich people.

Lets bring a couple hundred prairie dogs up to his place and turn them loose.


Some burrowing owls, 700,000 badgers, 2 million skunks, 3 million rattle snakes, 40000 bison,  some kudzu, blackberries, pampas grass, willows, crabgrass, thistles. I mean if we want to go all out on this guy, open warfare WITH nature is better than against it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is good news for all you maskhole covidiots!

If the plebs can't gather at the lake, and your corporate god decides who will come and go, you've won the day!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bthom37: First place we cheap up is on the blade. I don't particularly care if it holds an edge.


You don't want jamming.
 
jst3p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

palelizard: Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.

The lakes aren't his property.

Easiest solution is probably for British Columbia to eminent domain enough of his property to construct a real road.


And a parking lot, general store for fishing and boating supplies, a marina...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bthom37: DON.MAC: This guy is playing the same wal-mart game as his wife's cousins.  They own the building that the wal-marts are in and those wal-marts are poor and don't make any money because the rent is insanely high.  The high rent means wal-mart doesn't pay tax on the profits from the store because there isn't any.  The high rents go back into buying more stores until there was no place left to build them and then the money went into buying land like where the lakes are.  That is yet another tax dodge done by these jokers.  It is also done by the Ikea family.

What needs to happen is to track the money that bought the land around the lakes all the way back to non-taxed income and just take the land back and make it public.

You have presented a thoughtful and interesting plan.

On the other hand, a guillotine costs like $500 to build.


That's just for a fancy pants one. If you're short that much cheddar, you could just get some cheese wire you're a gouda to go.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flondrix: bthom37: First place we cheap up is on the blade. I don't particularly care if it holds an edge.

You don't want jamming.


Eh, just stash a sledgehammer next to it as "The Unjammer".
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flondrix: bthom37: First place we cheap up is on the blade. I don't particularly care if it holds an edge.

You don't want jamming.


Just add more weight to the drop. If it's heavy enough, it won't need an edge at all.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.


Lake's not his property.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like the still have the chance of an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.  I expect they'll at least have a chance there.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure would be a shame if they pulled his bloated, floating body from that lake.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Sure would be a shame if they pulled his bloated, floating body from that lake.


Yeah.  After all, fish could eat him!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, you could have helicopters dropping and picking up boats of people who want to enjoy the lake, like at all hours?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

palelizard: flondrix: bthom37: First place we cheap up is on the blade. I don't particularly care if it holds an edge.

You don't want jamming.

Just add more weight to the drop. If it's heavy enough, it won't need an edge at all.


So like an industrial bagel cutter.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dletter: Shryke: It's his property? We can't all be commies, Subby. Find another lake.

No, the lake isn't his property.  Now, I guess if you own all the roads to somewhere, I guess you "own" that somewhere as well, but, it is kinda crappy.


Private property often owns the area around government property. Doesn't mean the neighbors own an airforce base or anything. All Canada has to do is annex a road to the lake, that the government is in charge of.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Sounds like the still have the chance of an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.  I expect they'll at least have a chance there.


Read a few Cases in Brief and you'll mostly see the Supreme Court of Canada stretching things in favour of the little guy in a way that would shock our American friends.  (...with the occasional exception of Suzanne Côté, who has a bit of a libertarian streak.)  I went back through the last few and found these random examples:

https://www.scc-csc.ca/case-dossier/cb​/2020/38463-eng.aspx
https://www.scc-csc.ca/case-dossier/cb​/2020/38252-eng.aspx
https://www.scc-csc.ca/case-dossier/cb​/2020/38534-eng.aspx
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
article:' owns the largest ranch in Canada... which fully surrounds two lakes, each more than a half-mile long, are both publicly owned in Canada and filled with fish.  But the orientation of Kroenke's property leaves citizens without a route to reach them, forcing would-be hunters and fishers to take a small dirt trail or unpaved wagon road across his land to access ''

So they can get to the lakes, but they want a paved road?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nanim: article:' owns the largest ranch in Canada... which fully surrounds two lakes, each more than a half-mile long, are both publicly owned in Canada and filled with fish.  But the orientation of Kroenke's property leaves citizens without a route to reach them, forcing would-be hunters and fishers to take a small dirt trail or unpaved wagon road across his land to access ''

So they can get to the lakes, but they want a paved road?


No, they just want to (at the very least) use either of those existing access points in absence of anything else, but he's barring access with no alternatives.
 
