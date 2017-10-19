 Skip to content
(Some Truly Insane Guy)   Old and busted: Timecube. The new hotness: What the f*ck did I just read
51
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only read a few paragraphs, and I'm not making a diagnosis, but man ...

... schizophrenia is weird.

Most people think that 'internal stimuli' is just voices, visual hallucinations, etc. But it's not. It's also a break down in basic reasoning, understanding laws of nature, rules of society, logic and so on.

Remember that time you dreamt you were flying and had to eat the magic rainbow in order to save your brother, who is also the Squirrel King? It all makes sense in the dream. Then your mom wakes you up suddenly and you shout, "Squirrel King, I love you!"? Your mom asks, 'wtf?' And you are like, 'some stupid dream, I dunno ... huh, so breakfast?"

I always think of schizophrenia (or related disorders) like that. But a billion times more complex ... and you never wake up.

tldr: I just feel sad for the guy.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to bookmark this and revisit periodically.  If it ever makes sense, I'll make a call for a wagon and men in white coats to take me away.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You read something written by someone with drug induced psychosis.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Reads a bit*

Huh.

Wonder what his Fark username is?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth is a helluva drug.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.deviantart.com/spiritplum​b​er/art/Left-Beyond-Additional-material​-842711345 IDK so here's a story about a bunch of 4channers picking a fight with God by building an AI.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know if this guy has been formally diagnosed as I'd like to use this in my classes on schizophrenia.

Damn.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triggered my antiviral app. Didn't click through.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HAW HAW THIS GUY HAS MENTAL ILLNESS!"

Great content. Thanks.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From his Facebook page (link is in the article):

Lives in Florida.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shia LaBeouf has been through some rough times.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually less coherent than TimeCube...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your blog sucks, submitter.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative logic in a nutshell.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Internet equivalent of making other people smell the milk carton.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, shiat, I only glanced at the picture. I totally thought that was him!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he took the red pill.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness. The more reasonable question would be " why did I read this."

/For me? Because fark.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Mental illness. The more reasonable question would be " why did I read this."

/For me? Because fark.


Yep, Missed a ?.
Fu I'm drunk.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still makes more sense than much of the "Q" claims.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an anxiety disorder.  My brain shorted out reading this VERY QUICKLY.   Wow.  And I thought I was scrambled sometimes.

I feel horribly sorry for this person.   They are living some form of nightmare every day.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the sort of meaningless drivel that cranks like to post on the Reddit Freemasonry forum, and getting upset because the Masons react with confusion and concern over an obvious mental breakdown (instead of agreeing and welcoming a fellow understander of esoteric know).  The guy from TFA needs a doctor, not a website.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a whole website written by the "Pricipal caught sayof" guy.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bookmark to check out later.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So pre internet days someone like this would have been relegated to snail mail and passing out flyers on college campuses to gullible freshmen.

I had a light side hobby of collecting those flyers and pamphlets.

A book called "High Weirdness by Mail." was a lot of fun, it basiaclly was a collection of snail mail address you could send off to that nutters like this ran. For anywhere from free to a couple bucks you could get some really entertaining shiat in the mail.
And of course the "nutter flyers" as i called them were all the same, no matter what their topic was.
It would be a normal 8.5x11 just jam packed with little writing and weird symbols and shiat from edge to edge making them hard to try and decipher sometimes what it was they were banging on about.

My favorite one that i so miss having was someone who hated balloons, thought they were the devil's work ro some shiat, and the paper had a straight pin in it, poking an illustration of a balloon encouraging you to use the pin to destroy all the evil ball owns you encounter.

But anyway yeah that webpage is totally the internet version of the nutter flyer just perfectly. the more things change, the more they stay the same.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know how this was written...

*long toke*

"hat we are actually living inside some kind of graphene or carbon nanotube structure (probably with a DNA/RNA like ... secondary structure"  "Yeah... far out!"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: https://www.deviantart.com/spiritplum​b​er/art/Left-Beyond-Additional-material​-842711345 IDK so here's a story about a bunch of 4channers picking a fight with God by building an AI.


Now, here's a little story I've got to tell
About 4 chan brothers you know so well
It started way back in history
With a fight, AI, and G.O.D.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you understand that a chicken is just an egg's way of making another egg, it all makes sense.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www.creedthoughts.gov.www/creedthought​s
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy needs to get his head straight by reading some Qanon theory.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to be the administrator of a now-defunct forum back when internet forums were more of a popular thing. There was a guy who would come around occasionally and was obsessed with the idea of being a virgin and rebelling against anything that might be mistaken for being "cool" or "mainstream".

He would write lengthy ultimatums about this and post them, or link to the posts and push his insane agenda. He was also very open about being schizophrenic but said that he felt it helped him see the world for the way it really was.

I talked to him via IM a few times just to get a flavor for the crazy up close.

I'm far from an expert on mental illness, but it seems that schizophrenia is something that really involves a malfunction of the brain's tendency to search for, recognize and then build relationships between patterns. Our brains do this all the time, but in normal functioning, they typically toss out (most) things that are unrelated. Depending on our mood, religious attitudes, etc, our brains may still link up unrelated ideas but it's not pervasive.

Phenomena like overly dominating religion, cults, conspiracies, gaslighting, general harmful conditioning, manipulative relationships, gambling addictions and bad political philosophies tend to hijack those pattern recognition areas of the brain to a limited extent and focus them towards a specific goal (usually, enriching the manipulator).

Schizophrenia is just the brain making up its own story as it goes along...kind of like an out-of-control waking dream. People waste their entire lives trying to make connections that don't make any sense and refuse to medicate because they believe they're definitely on to something huge.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: From his Facebook page (link is in the article):

Lives in Florida.


And single. Shocking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all so clear now...
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shia LaBeouf has been through some rough times.


Normal Tuesday night for Shia LaBeouf.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: *Reads a bit*

Huh.

Wonder what his Fark username is?


*shifty eyes*
 
Slappy McCynical
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's enough material there for three psych textbooks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
chem trails are real
 
acouvis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've read machine learning produced stuff that makes more logical sense...

Example of one already: https://twitter.com/KeatonPa​tti/status​/1039889888961880064?s=20
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Big Deal. 
PocketNinja on acid.
TahDah
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I recently read a great book called 'Hidden Valley Road' about a family in Colorado with twelve children, more than half of whom eventually manifested severe schizophrenia.  They were an excellent opportunity for scientists and doctors to examine theories about whether the disease is genetic. The book was an excellent review of the history of the disease. It's now better understood than it had been, but there are still no definitive answers, and the effective medications to control it can have very unpleasant side effects.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: This is actually less coherent than TimeCube...


Yeah, the TimeCube kind of boiled down to "everything comes in groups of fours if you're willing to bend over backwards to make it work," but this is just the ravings if the mentally ill.
 
i state your name
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: So pre internet days someone like this would have been relegated to snail mail and passing out flyers on college campuses to gullible freshmen.

I had a light side hobby of collecting those flyers and pamphlets.

A book called "High Weirdness by Mail." was a lot of fun, it basiaclly was a collection of snail mail address you could send off to that nutters like this ran. For anywhere from free to a couple bucks you could get some really entertaining shiat in the mail.
And of course the "nutter flyers" as i called them were all the same, no matter what their topic was.
It would be a normal 8.5x11 just jam packed with little writing and weird symbols and shiat from edge to edge making them hard to try and decipher sometimes what it was they were banging on about.

My favorite one that i so miss having was someone who hated balloons, thought they were the devil's work ro some shiat, and the paper had a straight pin in it, poking an illustration of a balloon encouraging you to use the pin to destroy all the evil ball owns you encounter.

But anyway yeah that webpage is totally the internet version of the nutter flyer just perfectly. the more things change, the more they stay the same.


You know who else liked to pass out nutter flyers with gibberish from edge to edge?
Ted Cruz, that's who.
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Se7en - John Doe's Notebook
Youtube dV_MkUyUTMw
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"i'm so cRaZy jibberjabber totalincoherantnonsence DONATE TO MY ETHERIUM AND BITCOIN gobbledegook fiddlefaddle"
 
nartreb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I used to be the administrator of a now-defunct forum back when internet forums were more of a popular thing. There was a guy who would come around occasionally and was obsessed with the idea of being a virgin and rebelling against anything that might be mistaken for being "cool" or "mainstream".

He would write lengthy ultimatums about this and post them, or link to the posts and push his insane agenda. He was also very open about being schizophrenic but said that he felt it helped him see the world for the way it really was.

I talked to him via IM a few times just to get a flavor for the crazy up close.

I'm far from an expert on mental illness, but it seems that schizophrenia is something that really involves a malfunction of the brain's tendency to search for, recognize and then build relationships between patterns. Our brains do this all the time, but in normal functioning, they typically toss out (most) things that are unrelated. Depending on our mood, religious attitudes, etc, our brains may still link up unrelated ideas but it's not pervasive.

...

Schizophrenia is just the brain making up its own story as it goes along...kind of like an out-of-control waking dream. People waste their entire lives trying to make connections that don't make any sense and refuse to medicate because they believe they're definitely on to something huge.


There are various flavors (that's not a technical term; technically, we basically have no farking clue what's going on)  of schizophrenia, and of similar disorders like mania.  Some seem to be an overstimulation of the "this is IMPORTANT, I must tell everybody!"  function... various recreational drugs can also do that.  Those ones don't want to medicate because they think they've got the answers that they need to share with the world.   Others are more focused on "this is important to ME because the lizard people are trying to steal MY fingernails" -- and usually everybody else, from family to psychiatrists, has been compromised by the lizard people.  Those ones don't want to medicate because they're sure they'll die (or something morally equivalent) if they do.    There are some who can fit their thoughts inside a religious framework and are almost normal if you converse about totally unrelated topics.  They don't want to medicate because why would you NOT want to hear God(s)?    But there are plenty for whom the hallucinations are scary or disturbing, and many of those actively seek help.  "Doc, can you make my toaster stop telling me to kill my parents?"
There are other variations and lots of mixes and in-between states.
"Schizophrenia" might be multiple syndromes, with multiple causes.  We really don't know.
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: "HAW HAW THIS GUY HAS MENTAL ILLNESS!"

Great content. Thanks.


Untreated mental illness is a biatch. I've been off medication for ADHD for the better part of a decade and my life is nowhere where I want it to be.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I worked screening visitors to the county jail for a few years. This guy is as psychotic as they come. I wish he were on his meds, I be he'd be a prolific author.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy's blog gave my browser's whaargarbl filter a workout.

But when it finally loaded, all it said was "I take too much methamphetamine."
 
