(Cracked)   14 British Monarchy Strange Now-You-Know Facts   (cracked.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, British monarchy, British Empire, British taxpayer burden, British imperialism, Monarchy of the United Kingdom, Commonwealth realm, tourist fantasy, British Royal Family  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job on finding a pretty decent Cracked listicle there subby, those were all pretty interesting/entertaining.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only I had a secret purse signal for my handlers.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: If only I had a secret purse signal for my handlers.


Most secret purse signals around here indicate "Free Purse!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Declassify Issue: If only I had a secret purse signal for my handlers.

Most secret purse signals around here indicate "Free Purse!"


Have you never had an agreement with a coworker who wanted you to loudly ask for their help while they're on their phone if they threw something over their cubicle wall at you?

// LAAAAAAARGE corporation...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Cracked article with the number 14 in the title.  That's dangerously inside the rule of thumb number for detecting crappy crowd-sourced "By Cracked Readers" articles

But it worked out this time.


/I use 8
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing from Lyndon LaRouche?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Number 9.  So there's a reason I had to wear shorts with long socks as a kid and couldn't figure out why adult socks were so hard to find.  I've had many discussion with people from Bermuda who had the same problem.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fact: the British Monarchy like the majority of Brits don't circumcise, but still at the age of 15 the indirect heirs get their foreskins delicately cut to resemble native to England flowers when the royal is erect.

Prince Albert tried to change this tradition through his eponymous piercing liking it to support for the growing British steel industry. Unfortunately it didn't take off due to the traditional conservatives in court.

/That's a lie
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FUN FACT: The sovereign has legal custody of minor children. This includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It goes back to the 1700s with George I who had a poor relationship with his son, and he had a law passed ("The Grand Opinion for the Prerogative Concerning the Royal Family") that gave him guardianship of his grandchildren.

Legally, the Queen had custody of Prince William, Prince Harry, and her other grandchildren when they were minors. Legally, the Queen has custody of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It's not anything like day-to-day authority on how her great-grandchildren are raised, but she has the final call on decisions of travel - such as overseas travel by plane, ship, etc.

The Queen has legal custody of Archie and the yet-to-be-born second child of Harry and Megan.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Swan upping.  Ownership of swans in the Thames is shared equally among the Crown, the Vintners' Company and the Dyers' Company.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Fact: the British Monarchy like the majority of Brits don't circumcise, but still at the age of 15 the indirect heirs get their foreskins delicately cut to resemble native to England flowers when the royal is erect.

Prince Albert tried to change this tradition through his eponymous piercing liking it to support for the growing British steel industry. Unfortunately it didn't take off due to the traditional conservatives in court.

/That's a lie


it's real to me
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Royal Society officially declared Prince William to be the sole arbiter of gravity.

Sarah, Duchess of York can fly but only three feet off the ground and when no one is looking.

Prince Philip is worshipped as a deity in Vanuatu.

One of these is true.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Swan upping.  Ownership of swans in the Thames is shared equally among the Crown, the Vintners' Company and the Dyers' Company.


Does this list include that the Queen owns all "Royal Fishes" and so all dolphins belong to her?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AuralArgument: Fact: the British Monarchy like the majority of Brits don't circumcise, but still at the age of 15 the indirect heirs get their foreskins delicately cut to resemble native to England flowers when the royal is erect.

Prince Albert tried to change this tradition through his eponymous piercing liking it to support for the growing British steel industry. Unfortunately it didn't take off due to the traditional conservatives in court.

/That's a lie


Your newsletter...
 
