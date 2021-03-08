 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Thanks to the Trump of the south, Brazil's growing coronavirus outbreak is now posing a threat far beyond its borders. Could even break Trump of the north levels   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States, Brazil, Public health, Rio de Janeiro, chaotic leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, mayor of Duque de Caxias, Latin America's largest country, Preliminary research  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there was a problem. More than 80,000 people fit that age bracket - but the city had only 6,100 doses.


WTF assholes, would it have been that hard to narrow the age bracket?  Maybe everybody over 64, then the next week, over 63...

nope, let's put 80,000 people in line for 6,100 doses and see what happens.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: But there was a problem. More than 80,000 people fit that age bracket - but the city had only 6,100 doses.


WTF assholes, would it have been that hard to narrow the age bracket?  Maybe everybody over 64, then the next week, over 63...

nope, let's put 80,000 people in line for 6,100 doses and see what happens.


But then you get the hand-wringing we see in the US about "confusing tiers and levels and phases and subphases".
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(._.)

Right wingers are farking garbage. Just straightup garbage.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should learn how to wear a mask. Might help just a little bit.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll be embarrassed to wear those football kits in public now? There was a time when being Brasilian was cool. Now it's just like a walking sign saying "look at me, I'm a backwards hilljack."
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rip the band aid off. Cower inside if you must.
 
garron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please stop the partisan crap.  Cuomo was a "left winger" and he killed 15,000 people refusing help from Trump and sending covid patients to nursing homes instead.  Trump made mistakes. Fauci made mistakes.  Pelosi was inviting people to come by the thousands un-masked to china-town in San Francisco at the beginning of the pandemic - to virtue signal how anti-racist she was in the face of mounting evidence that Chinese people were carrying the virus into the United States.

They all made mistakes.  Biden is still screwing things up.  Nobody has the high ground here - so quit using this topic as a political football and let's all fight it together.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

garron: Please stop the partisan crap.  Cuomo was a "left winger" and he killed 15,000 people refusing help from Trump and sending covid patients to nursing homes instead.  Trump made mistakes. Fauci made mistakes.  Pelosi was inviting people to come by the thousands un-masked to china-town in San Francisco at the beginning of the pandemic - to virtue signal how anti-racist she was in the face of mounting evidence that Chinese people were carrying the virus into the United States.

They all made mistakes.  Biden is still screwing things up.  Nobody has the high ground here - so quit using this topic as a political football and let's all fight it together.


Understatement of the millennium, right here.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: They should learn how to wear a mask. Might help just a little bit.


Meanwhile in Idaho...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

garron: Nobody has the high ground here - so quit using this topic as a political football and let's all fight it together.


The difference is that Trump's mistakes involved intentional denial of the truth when he knew better. HUGE difference.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

garron: Please stop the partisan crap.


Funny how you say that and then list a bunch of cliche talking points from the right-wing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Leave politics out of this!

This is all the fault of the libs.
 
freakay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had this idea in college that if I won a chunk of change in the lottery or whatever I would try to hit as many carnival in Rio, and Venice, Running of the Bulls, other big types of parties.

Now, there is no way in hell I would go to Rio, let alone Venice.  The reality of how much we live on the precipice of pandemic has been overwhelming.  Im sure I will get over it to head to Europe eventually, but for now, Im content to say no to Asia, South America, Africa, Asian Sub Continent, Middle East, etc.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: (._.)

Right wingers are farking garbage. Just straightup garbage.


It could get worse for Bolsonaro; this guy might've gotten his get-out-of-jail-free card from charges of graft and could run against him 2022.

He's the flip coin in this contest but considering how Bolsonaro has "handled" the pandemic, he might be in the fight of his life.
 
