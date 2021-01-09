 Skip to content
 
(C|Net)   Kia debuts new and exciting external combustion engine   (cnet.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Kia" and "exciting" used accurately in the same sentence? Well done subby.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kia is making a steam engine? Doesn't seem very environmentally friendly if you ask me.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LOLd
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago my brother had a Fiat like that.  It was just sitting there in the afternoon.  A neighbor knocked and told us "that car of yours is smoking."  Had to repave the driveway after the fire.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, every engineer who takes thermo gets excited to build a Stirling engine. Kudos to Kia for actually getting one to market.

/this is fark I'll respond to the article I imaging not the one posted
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Stinger.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyundai has an identical recall as well.

My wife's car is affected, but haven't received an official notice yet.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 23-24 years ago, my wife and I came to visit a friend in Austin. We rented a car, which turned out to be what I think was the first or second generation Kia Sportage. That thing was a box that bounced off the road if you hit a pothole, and felt like it was going to tip over going around any corner. I've since rented one more recently and it seems pretty solid, aside from the engine fires, I guess.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to farking god I bought a farking 2019 KIA farking Sportage this farking week.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flame covered three handled family Cadenza

/or something like that
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every car maker trying to be like Tesla nowadays.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hoo boy. My Soul isn't on the list, but they have issued a very serious sounding mailer about bringing it in for an update to the transmission firmware. What a world.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the external combustion engine.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Hyundai has an identical recall as well.

My wife's car is affected, but haven't received an official notice yet.


From my experience buying parts for my i30.

Hyundai basically is KIA.

Every internal part has both brands on it (such as the window switch I'm just looking at buying), instructionals for my diesel engine then list off all the KIAs it applies to, and every consumable have just as many KIAs in the list as they do Hyundais.

So it will be the same recall, for the same parts, for the same reason.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always liked the way Jeremy Clarkson pronounced Kia Sportage.

"Kee-er Sportaaaahge".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Kia is making a steam engine? Doesn't seem very environmentally friendly if you ask me.


I was under the impression that the steam engine cycle technically more efficient under practical applications than the internal combustion engine, but I'm happy to listen to anyone who actually knows what they're talking about :)
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a transformer.  It transforms from a SUV into a campfire.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like my 2018 Soul!
50,000 miles, no issues. Little turbo is fun.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: I swear to farking god I bought a farking 2019 KIA farking Sportage this farking week.


Look on the bright side, the money you get from the law suit should leave you plenty leftover after the skin grafts and restorative plastic surgery.
 
Likwit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fake news. I've been on this site told that only EVs have recalls and only batteries have fires. I shall now plug my ears with sand and sign an 84-month variable rate loan for a Dodge Ram hemi.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Shotgun Justice: Hyundai has an identical recall as well.

My wife's car is affected, but haven't received an official notice yet.

From my experience buying parts for my i30.

Hyundai basically is KIA.

Every internal part has both brands on it (such as the window switch I'm just looking at buying), instructionals for my diesel engine then list off all the KIAs it applies to, and every consumable have just as many KIAs in the list as they do Hyundais.

So it will be the same recall, for the same parts, for the same reason.


Oh they are identical, like Chevy and GMC trucks.  Same platform, different trim.  I just thought that if FARK is bothering to publicize one recall, might as well mention the other.
 
