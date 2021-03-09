 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Crazy Bill Gates arrested with knife and menacing to microchip helpful bystanders   (klkntv.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Victim, Tuesday morning, According to Jim, 39-year-old Willie Gates Jr., 68-year-old victim, officers, area, Bystanders  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 9:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Way Out Willie doing that crazy hand jive again?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy has had too many... "Vaccines"...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Terroristic"? Isn't this another kind of crime? I don't think this is terroristic enough for me (I'm thinking bombs and guns).
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fend off a knife attack or reinstall Windows ME?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "Terroristic"? Isn't this another kind of crime? I don't think this is terroristic enough for me (I'm thinking bombs and guns).


jesus christ man they didn't go down the list and rewrite all the laws after farking 9/11
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, if you're "in the know" you'd realize this has always been Microsoft's core concept.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.