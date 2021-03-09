 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Her Majesty The Queen responds to Harry & Meghans' Oprah interview. Pretty much expresses affirmation for tacos   (people.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a look of disapproval

/probably a random picture but funny
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They had noooo idea the entire family is racist as fark, huh? Pull the other one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, it got Piers Morgan to quit TV so I'm happy with the interview so far.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is she amused?
 
get real
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If i were queen, a fark you finger....grow up...
40 year old people acting as juliet and romeo
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't want to be mean, but everyone in that family can fark off. Bunch of grifting assholes. Fark you.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it over? In 50 years, is there still a monarchy?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yama-hama, its fright night.

Ive seen trailer park families with at least one hot member.

The royals look like corpses who learned to drive Range Rovers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/meghan-markl​e​-reveals-royals-worried-her-son-wouldn​-t-h-1846431504
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks Queen!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Is it over? In 50 years, is there still a monarchy?


That's up to William and Kate. Harry and Meghan aren't important from the point of view of the rules of succession.
 
nerdly von douchenozzle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so harry watched the stiff upper lip and protect the family bullshiat drive his parents apart and kill his mother and refused to let the same happen to Meghan.  Good for him.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think Wills needs to think carefully about his course of action. He's popular as hell but he may Lise that if he doesn't figure out how to make nice with Harry.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lots of fodder for a new season of the crown
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yama-hama, its fright night.

Ive seen trailer park families with at least one hot member.

The royals look like corpses who learned to drive Range Rovers.


When you've got that many loops in your family tree, you tend to shack up with whoever has an even number of limbs.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I cared any less I wouldn't have even been able to complain about how little I care.
 
